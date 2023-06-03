Among the highlights of the survey are the increase in patent applications in 2022 and the number of cattle in 2021

As part of the 87th anniversary celebrations, the IBGE launched this week the new edition of Statistical Yearbook of Brazil (AEB), with demographic and social indicators collected by the Institute itself in 2022, as well as economic and macroeconomic statistics from external sources. It will be the last printed version. In 2024, it will come in a digital and interactive version.

“With the transition to digital, we seek to increase the visibility of the Yearbook and further expand the audience of users”says the publication’s executive coordinator, Isabela Torres. “The transition to a website is already underway, thus expanding the possibilities of reach”.

The publication is divided into 7 sections:

characterization of the territory;

demographic and socioeconomic characteristics of the population;

aspects of agricultural activities and plant extraction;

aspects of industry activity; aspects of the services activity;

indices, prices, costs and wages; It is

macroeconomic aggregates.

Among the highlights of the surveys, one can see the increase, in 2022, in the number of patent applications filed (27,139) compared to 2021 (26,921), informed by the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI), and the growth in the number of cattle in 2021, surveyed by the Municipal Livestock Survey (PPM 2011-2021).

One of the publication’s illustrative tables shows the behavior of air traffic in Brazil from 2021 to 2022, focusing on hours flown in both domestic and international traffic. There is a significant increase in the number of hours flown from one year to the next, reflecting the resumption of activities after the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Domestic traffic increased by 32.3% in the number of hours flown, from 982,958 hours in 2021 to 1,300,372 hours in 2022. International traffic, on the other hand, grew even more significantly, by 140.8%, from 62,529 hours flown in 2021 to 150,615 hours in 2022.

Each of the 7 topics covered by the publication includes a glossary with the concepts investigated in the underlying studies and research, as well as standardized references to the sources consulted.

Complementary files are also accessible on the Library channel, available on IBGE portal on the Internet.

“We are making a continuous research and benchmarking effort with other institutions and yearbooks from other countries, as well as exchanging ideas with our informants, collaborators and users, with the aim of always improving our product”says Isabella.

With information from IBGE Agency