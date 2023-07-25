from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/24/2023 – 17:53 Share

The IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) announced a new contest with 148 temporary vacancies for the position of census research and mapping agent. Opportunities are intended for candidates with complete secondary education.

The position offers a salary of BRL 3,100, for a 40-hour week. In addition to the salary, those approved will receive benefits such as food allowance in the amount of R$ 658, transportation allowance, pre-school allowance, vacations and 13th salary proportionally.

Vacancies are available in all capitals of the country and the contract will have an expected duration of up to one year, with the possibility of extension. This is the third public notice for temporary vacancies launched by the IBGE, the first two of which were published recently, on the 4th.

Registration is now open and can be done on the website of the Selecon Institute. Interested parties have until August 13 to submit their application, and a fee of R$ 30 must be paid.

Candidates enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government and members of low-income families or bone marrow donors may request a fee waiver during the registration period.