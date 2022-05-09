Starting this Monday (9th), the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) will receive applications to fill 25 vacancies in a new contest.

The public notice offers 22 vacancies for the position of Research and Mapping Agent, with remuneration of R$ 1,387.50 and a working day of 40 hours per week and 3 vacancies for the position of Collection and Quality Supervisor, with remuneration of R$ 3,100 and workday of 40 hours per week.

The 22 vacancies for research agent are distributed in municipalities of Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and São Paulo.

The 3 supervisor vacancies are distributed in the municipalities of Araguari (MG), Veranópolis (RS) and Araranguá (SC).

Applications can be made from May 9 until 5 pm on May 13.

For more information, just access the tender notice or the IBGE website.

Operators

Another contest that was opened is that of census agent for telephone surveys, with 123 vacancies and remuneration of R$998.

The workday of 27 hours per week, distributed in three shifts:

Shift I – from 8 am to 12:30 pm – 34 vacancies

shift II – from 12:30 pm to 5 pm – 48 vacancies

shift III – from 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm – 41 vacancies

These vacancies are intended only for Rio de Janeiro and the candidate can access the public notice and the application form in this website.

Candidates should be aware that applications may be carried out only from 9 am to 5 pm on May 13th (in person, from 8 am to 5 pm).