Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/10/2023 – 10:21 am

Rio, 10 – The agricultural harvest of 2023 should total a record 308.9 million tons, 45.7 million tons more than the performance of 2022, an increase of 17.4%.

The data are from the Systematic Survey of Agricultural Production in July, released this Thursday, 10, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The result is 1.6 million tons greater than forecast in the previous survey, in June, an increase of 0.5%.