Rio, 7 – In addition to the increase in the international price of agricultural commodities, food prices in the country have been affected by climatic problems and the rise in production costs, said Carlos Alfredo Guedes, manager of the Systematic Survey of Agricultural Production at the Brazilian Institute of Agriculture. Geography and Statistics (IBGE). “There is the climate issue, there is the issue of production costs, the devaluation of the real has an effect on agricultural inputs, pesticides and fertilizers, and there is also the price of freight, for fuel. This all ends up causing the final price to rise and be passed on to the consumer”, Guedes enumerated.

Brazilian agricultural production is expected to total a record 258.9 million tons in 2022. The country is expected to have the biggest harvests ever seen for corn and wheat. However, the projection has decreased every month, due to damage to the crop caused by weather problems.

Soy production should total 116.2 million tons, a reduction of 13.9% in relation to last year’s production. The grape harvest should be 1.5 million tons, a decrease of 13.2% compared to 2021, affected by the drought especially in Rio Grande do Sul. The estimate for tomatoes is 3.5 million tons, down 9.2% compared to 2021.

“We have seen an increase in tomato prices in supermarkets. It is a culture that is very sensitive to weather conditions, whether due to lack of rain or excess. The production cost increases with greater need for pesticides”, Guedes recalled.

The IBGE researcher recalls that the prices of pesticides rose, as well as fertilizers. “It also has a higher cost of fuel for transport. This all influences not only the (price of) tomato, but also other crops,” he recalled.

In the case of rice and beans, the expected production for both meets domestic consumption, eliminating the need for imports. The estimate of rice production was 10.7 million tons for 2022, down 8.0% compared to last year, but still within the range of apparent consumption by Brazilians, estimated at 10 million tons. The drop in rice production this year is explained by the lack of water for irrigating crops in Rio Grande do Sul.

“It is a production that still meets our consumption. Last year we had record rice production,” Guedes recalled. “Much of the rice is already harvested in Rio Grande do Sul, we hope that there will not be so much variation (review)”.

The estimate for bean production is 3.2 million tons, compared to domestic consumption of 3 million tons. If confirmed, the grain harvest this year will be 13.9% higher than that of 2021.

The 1st bean crop was estimated at 1.2 million tons, an increase of 2.0% compared to the February estimate. The 2nd bean crop was estimated at 1.4 million tons, an increase of 4.5% compared to the February estimate. The 3rd harvest of beans should be 593.8 thousand tons, up 1.7% compared to the February forecast.

“We have a relatively good production this year. Keeping the estimates, we don’t have a supply problem. Bean prices have increased a little, but this is more due to higher costs,” said Guedes.

