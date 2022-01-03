The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) extended to January 21 the registration for those who intend to work in the 2022 Demographic Census, whose deadline expired on December 29, after the number of applicants was lower than expected.

According to IBGE’s Human Resources coordinator, Bruno Malheiros, the expectation was to enroll at least 800,000 candidates, but it was around 650,000, which he attributes to the short period of 14 days granted by IBGE for enrollment and for the fact that many people are on temporary Christmas slots, and students have just gone on vacation earlier this year.

“We opened the selection process in a very difficult period for people to enroll, Christmas, New Year’s Eve. I already thought it would be necessary to extend it, and it is quite common in our history. Now we can even surpass 1 million subscribers”, he said during a press conference.

He was unable to say when the census will start, previously scheduled for June, then July or August this year, but he said that this information will be released in the next few days.

Held every ten years, the census visits all approximately 71 million Brazilian homes and serves as a parameter for defining government policies. The operation should have taken place in 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. In 2021, the federal budget did not bring the necessary resources to carry out the survey, which ended up being postponed again. It took a determination from the Federal Supreme Court for the research to take place in 2022.

It is estimated that more than 206,000 people will be hired for temporary vacancies, whose remuneration can reach up to around R$3,000 in the case of enumerators, depending on the workload and the degree of difficulty in ascertaining the information. The forecast is that the work will take three months.

The Southeast is the region that will have more vacancies for census takers, 79,347; followed by the Northeast, 46,234; South, 28,325; Midwest, 14,614; and North, 13,378. For the municipal census agent, the salary will be BRL 2,100.00 and the supervisor census agent, BRL 1,700.00. The forecast is for hiring to start on May 31, 2022. For these two positions, the estimated duration of work is five months.

