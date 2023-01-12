Brazil should harvest 296.2 million tons of cereals, legumes and oilseeds this year, a record volume. The data, from the 3rd forecast for the 2023 harvest, released this Thursday (12.jan.2023) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), forecast an increase of 12.6%, equivalent to 33.1 million tons, compared to the estimated 2022 harvest of 263.2 million tons.

The projection released this Thursday (Jan 12) is 0.8% higher than that made by the 2nd crop forecast, or 2.2 million tons more, published in December last year.

In relation to 2022, increases are expected in soybean production (24.1% or 28.8 million tons), in the 1st corn harvest (16.2% or 4.1 million tons), in the 2nd corn harvest (2.5% or 2.1 million tons), in herbaceous seed cotton (1.3% or 53,000 tons), in sorghum (5.3% or 150,000 tons) and in the 1st bean harvest (3.7 % or 40,000 tons).

“Soybeans are the main positive highlight because they will increase in 2023, recovering the losses of 2022 when they fell 11.4%. Corn is also a highlight because it will grow 5.7% on top of a record harvest of 110.2 million tons in 2022”said the research manager, Carlos Barradas.

On the other hand, declines are expected in the production of rice (3.4% or 360,000 tons), 2nd bean crop (9.9% or 132,000 tons), 3rd bean crop (1% or 6,000 tons) and wheat (16.2% or 1.6 million tons).

In the last survey referring to the production of 2022, the IBGE estimated a harvest of 263.2 million tons, 3.9% more than in the previous year. In addition to the 11.4% drop for soybeans, a drop of 8.3% for rice and increases of 25.5% for corn, 28.5% for corn and 15.2% for cotton were estimated. (in lump).

*With information from Brazil Agency