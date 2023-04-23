In the final stretch of the 2022 Census, the institute promotes events on the importance of responding to census takers

To collect information not yet captured in the 2022 Demographic Census, the IBGE promoted, on Saturday (18.Apr.2023)a mobilization action in high-income areas.

Teams of census takers and institute officials participated in awareness-raising events in 18 states.

“In this final census effort, we want to make residents of high-income areas aware of the importance of responding to the Census”, explains Cimar Azeredo, interim president of the IBGE, who participated in the action in Rio de Janeiro.

While the national average of non-response to the Census is 5.5%, the refusal to receive the census taker reaches 30% in some blocks of high standard condominiums. Barra da Tijuca collection points still show refusal percentages ranging from 10.4% to 17.7%.

In addition to Rio, capitals such as São Paulo, Palmas and Cuiabá register above-average percentages of non-response, largely due to the refusal of residents in high-income sectors. Collection points in neighborhoods like Moema, Jardim Paulista and Itaim Bibi register rates above 20%.

The cities in which Condos on the Map were mobilized were: Rio Branco (AC), Macapá (AP), Fortaleza (CE), Vitória (ES), Rio Verde (GO), São Luís (MA), Cuiabá (MT), Campo Grande (MS), Belém (PA), Maringá (PR), Recife (PE), Teresina (PI), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Porto Alegre (RS), Boa Vista (RR), São Paulo (SP), Aracaju (SE) and Palmas (TO). The municipality of Palhoça, in the metropolitan region of Florianópolis (SC), carried out the action on Wednesday (19.Apr.2023), while Brasília (DF) held on the 13th.

At the end of March, the IBGE promoted a similar action in 20 states, with the name favela on the map. Focused on subnormal clusters, it had a partnership with cufa (Central Única das Favelas) and the Favela date in 6 states –Bahia, Goiás, Pará, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Santa Catarina, and managed to reverse, in most of these areas, the numbers of refusals. In Paraisópolis, in the capital of São Paulo, the total number of households without an interview dropped from 25.1% (before the campaign) to 16.3% after the IBGE awareness action. In the Rio favela of Rocinha, the rate went from 15.5% to 12.3%, and continues to fall.

Census takers continue to work until the end of April, in an attempt to collect as much information as possible from all households that still have not received a response. Those who have not yet responded to the Census can call the number 137 and schedule an interview.



IBGE Disclosure In the image, the map shows cities that received awareness campaigns

Trustees and administrators can collaborate

To try to reduce the rate of non-response to the Census, other measures were also adopted, together with the condominium administrations. In the opinion of the Barra da Tijuca area coordinator, André Grangeiro, these actions contribute to obtaining more adherence and interviews from residents. “We have already made several visits to condominiums, to talk with trustees and administrators, with the aim of reversing refusals”.

Participating in the mobilization activity, census taker Fernando Neto has been working from the beginning of the collection to the completion of information in more than 30 census tracts in Barra. In the region, Neto repeated that a whole work of previous articulation is necessary. “There are several ‘layers’ to gain access to the condominium, often with different schedules with the administration. It is necessary to persevere”.

President Cimar Azeredo also left an appeal to the trustees, doormen and administrators of the residential blocks. “You need to be aware of the importance of the Census and, with that, help its dissemination within your condominiums.”. Cimar recalled that the survey does not need to be answered inside the residence, it can be carried out in a common area of ​​the building, designated by the trustee.

“It is important to say that there are other ways to respond to the Census, by telephone or internet.”, emphasized the superintendent of the IBGE in Rio, José Francisco Carvalho. Those who were not found at home can call 0800-721-8181, or 137, to provide their address, telephone number and the best contact time, for a possible scheduling of an interview, still in this final stretch of mobilization for the Census .

With information from the Agency IBGE.