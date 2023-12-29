Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/29/2023 – 13:07

The country recorded an informality rate of 39.2% in the labor market in the quarter up to November 2023. There were 39.400 million workers working informally in the period, according to data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua), calculated by the Brazilian Institute of Economics and Statistics (IBGE).

“It is the largest contingent of informally employed population in the historical series that began in 2016,” said Adriana Beringuy, coordinator of Work and Income at IBGE.

In one quarter, over 416 thousand people started working as informal workers. The total number of vacancies in the job market as a whole in the period grew by 853 thousand new jobs.

In one quarter, in the informal sector, there was an increase of 243 thousand jobs without a formal contract in the private sector; 108 thousand domestic workers without a formal contract; 96 thousand people in self-employment without CNPJ; and 15 thousand employers without CNPJ. There was a reduction of 47 thousand people working in auxiliary family work.

The employed population working informally grew 1.1% in one quarter. Compared to a year before, the number of informal workers increased by 592 thousand people, an increase of 1.5%.