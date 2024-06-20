Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/20/2024 – 14:51

A new atlas was published this year by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), however the material presents errors in the content that concern the formation of the Earth’s continents. The 9th edition of the School Geographic Atlas went into circulation on April 9th. The institute recognizes the errors, says it made adjustments to the digital version and will make errata available for the printed version by the beginning of August.

– The atlas is a traditional IBGE publication, which contains data on climate, vegetation, land use, political and regional division, demographic characteristics, social indicators, economic space and networks, in addition to the environmental diversity of Brazil and more than 180 countries.

political and thematic issues from Brazil and the world. Incorrect information was identified on page 16 of the map compilation. She explains the formation of continents through the Theory of Plate Tectonics, the imperceptible movements of tectonic plates over time that caused continents to slowly move.

To complement the explanation, the page contains five maps representing these movements and the respective historical periods of each of them: Permian, Triassic, Jurassic, Cretaceous and Quaternary – current formation.

However, the images present incorrect information in their descriptions, with dates inconsistent with the geological periods represented there. According to Marcos Roberto Pinheiro, professor of Neotectonics at the Postgraduate Program in Physical Geography at the University of São Paulo (USP), the periods would be correctly represented as follows:

Permian – 251.9 million to 298.9 million years;

Triassic – 251.9 million to 201.3 million years;

Jurassic – 201.3 million to 145 million years;

Cretaceous – 145 million years to 66 million years

Furthermore, the illustrations showing the movement of tectonic plates and their arrangement across the globe in the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods were exchanged.

“The image of the Cretaceous is inverted with that of the Jurassic. It must have been an error in the layout, which could have been easily noticed if there had been a proper review of the contents of the atlas. This map image is inspired by an equivalent available on the United States Geological Survey (USGS) website”, explained the professor.

The teacher also explains that, in addition to the change between two periods, the years described in the images are wrong.

“Regarding the legend of the figures, which indicates the ages of each stage of fragmentation of the continents, the ages are correct, but the period attributed to these ages are incorrect, except for the Quaternary. The description refers to the images and not the titles”, Marcos pointed out.

The expert details that the biggest loss from errors is that students will have a wrong perception of the Earth’s geological history. “If we can’t understand the geological history on Earth, we can’t even understand how life became established on Earth.”

In a note to Estadão, IBGE said that the Geographic School Atlas is a printed publication and that, for the first time, it has a digital version available online. The agency reported that 100,000 Atlas units were produced and, to date, around 36,000 physical units have been distributed.

The IBGE also said that in all its editions, since 2002, it receives and analyzes corrections, which are recorded and considered in subsequent editions and that the digital version facilitates corrections. The online version has already had the corrections implemented and the e-book version will be corrected by the end of this month. The printed atlas will have its errata made available at the beginning of August, informed the IBGE.

Brazil at the center of the world

Another controversy involving the atlas since its launch is the representation of Brazil on the world map, as it was placed at the center of the political map. The document also highlights the countries that are members of the G20 and those that have Brazilian diplomatic representation.

In an official release, IBGE said that this form of representation of Brazil on the map “occurs in line with the special moment in which Brazil is presiding over the G20 and is an opportunity to show a unique way for Brazil to be seen in relation to this group countries and the rest of the world.

Professor Marcos Roberto Pinheiro points out that placing Brazil in the center of the map, from a cartographic point of view, is not exactly a problem, but that the action represents taking a nationalist position, valuing one’s own identity.

“Placing Brazil or any other country at the center of a map is assuming a position, as of its own geopolitical importance. Brazil is not the first country to be placed in the national atlas as the center of the world. No country is at the center of the world, because there is no center of the world, it is just an abstraction”, commented Pinheiro.

On the date of delivery of the teaching material, the president of the Institute, Márcio Pochmann, published information about the new atlas on the social network X, formerly Twitter. He participated in the delivery of the book to President Lula (PT) and other authorities. In the publication, he highlighted that “IBGE distributes a printed copy to all public schools in Brazil, using its own resources”.

He also said that, despite the limited resources for distributing the material, it should be provided, as a unit, to all public education students in Brazil and also highlights other means of propagation for the atlas.

“In addition to one copy for each student, the Atlas should have more copies in libraries, public institutions and in every collective place in this country. This includes public spaces where a reference publication can always be read. In this way, symbolically handing it over to President Lula seeks to universalize this document. May this distribution cover everyone. And that the Atlas, as well as other IBGE documents, can be a source of information, but also of knowledge of reality”, said Pochmann on the occasion.