In Brazil, 2.9 million people aged 18 or over declare themselves lesbian, gay or bisexual. The data are from the National Health Survey (PNS): Self-Identified Sexual Orientation of the Adult Population, released this Wednesday (May 25, 2022) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). This is the first time this data has been collected among the Brazilian population and, in the institute’s assessment, it may still be underreported.

Data, collected in 2019, show that 94.8% of the population, which is equivalent to 150.8 million people, identify as heterosexual, that is, they are sexually or emotionally attracted to people of the opposite sex; 1.2%, or 1.8 million, declare themselves to be homosexual, are attracted to people of the same sex or gender; and 0.7%, or 1.1 million, declare themselves bisexual, are attracted to more than one gender or binary sex.

The survey also shows that 1.1% of the population, which is equivalent to 1.7 million people, said they did not know how to answer the question and 2.3%, or 3.6 million, refused to answer. A minority, 0.1%, or 100,000, said they identified with other orientations. According to the IBGE, when asked which one, the majority responded that they identified as pansexual – a person whose gender and sex are not determining factors in attraction; or asexual – a person who has no sexual attraction.

Age, education and region

According to the IBGE, the population of homosexuals or bisexuals is greater among those with higher education (3.2%), higher income (3.5%) and aged between 18 and 29 years (4.8%).

In relation to regions, the Southeast has the highest percentage, 2.1%, while the Northeast has the lowest, 1.5%.

Considering only Brazilian women, 0.9% declare themselves lesbian and 0.8%, bisexual. Considering only men, 1.4% declare themselves as gay and 0.5% as bisexual. Among both men and women, 1.1% said they did not know and 2.3% refused to answer. The majority in both groups declared themselves to be heterosexual.

The Brazilian result was, according to the study, similar to that of other countries. In Colombia, for example, 1.2% of the population declares themselves to be homosexual or bisexual; in Chile, this proportion reaches 1.8% – similar to Brazil; in the United States, at 2.9%; and, in Canada, at 3.3%.

Underreporting

According to the IBGE, the number of lesbians, gays and bisexuals registered in the survey may be underreported. The institute mainly points out stigma and prejudice on the part of society as factors that can make people not feel safe in declaring their own sexual orientation. The researchers responsible for the study point out that in about 70 countries homosexuality is a crime, as shown by a survey carried out by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (Ilga).

“We are not saying that there are 2.9 million homosexuals or bisexuals in Brazil. We are saying that 2.9 million homosexuals and bisexuals felt comfortable to identify themselves to the IBGE as such”says PNS analyst Nayara Gomes.

Another factor pointed to underreporting is the lack of familiarity with the terms used in the research. “We still need to go through a path with several campaign initiatives, to raise awareness. The more we ask, the more people will get used to it and this is the path we intend to follow. We have some challenges”says Nayara.

In Brazil, homophobia remains an issue to be discussed. According to the Report of Violent Deaths of LGBT+ in Brazil in 2021, by Grupo Gay da Bahia, 300 LGBT+ (lesbians, gaysbisexuals, transsexuals, among others) suffered violent deaths in the country in 2021, a number that represents 8% more than the previous year, with 276 homicides and 24 suicides.

Guy experimental

The results were published in experimental. This means that the issue can still changes. One of them, suggested in the report released by the institute, is the use of the terms lesbian and gaymore familiar to the general population, rather than homosexual.

“It was a very enriching experience for us to study the topic and look at the data”says the coordinator of the PNS, Maria Lucia Vieira. “It’s a topic that comes from a very strong demand to make this population statistically visible to society. It is a very relevant and also a delicate topic”says.

She clarifies that, in this edition, only sexual orientation was addressed. The PNS did not collect data on gender identity, which would help identify, for example, the number of transgender people in Brazil. The IBGE, however, informs that it is studying a methodology to include this topic in its research.

Asked by journalists about the inclusion of questions involving sexual orientation and gender identity in the 2022 Demographic Census, Maria Lucia says that, in addition to being an international recommendation that this information be collected within the scope of health questionnaires, the PNS methodology favors the collect.

While the Census only interviews one person from each household, who is responsible for the others, in the PNS it is possible for each individual to answer for himself. “Not many countries ask this question, but in many of those that do, the option is to include research whose main theme is health”says Maria Lucia.

National Health Survey

The PNS was carried out in 2019. In all, 108,525 households were visited and 94,114 interviews were carried out. The data represent 159.2 million Brazilians. For the 1st time, the question “What is your sexual orientation?” was made to the interviewees.

The question is part of a block of questions considered sensitive, including questions about physical and sexual violence and sexual activity, among others. The answers are anonymous and at the time of the interview, the researchers seek to guarantee the privacy of those who are responding so that they do not feel uncomfortable in front of the other residents of the household.

The objective of the PNS is to produce nationwide data on the health situation and lifestyles of the Brazilian population. The research also deals with the access and use of health services, preventive actions and continuity of care and assistance financing.

According to the report released by the IBGE, the collection of data on sexual orientation allows the assessment of possible inequalities existing in the population in this aspect, in addition to, albeit with limitations, giving visibility to the population of homosexuals, bisexuals and other sexual orientations.

With information from Brazil Agency.