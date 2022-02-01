Despite the 0.12% drop in the prices of industrial products at the factory gate in December, 17 of the 24 activities surveyed in the Producer Price Index (IPP), released this Tuesday by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) , recorded highs in the last month of 2021. In December, the fall was driven by extractive industries, whose fall of 12.77% had a negative impact of 0.71 percentage point (pp) on the aggregate indicator.

When looking at the accumulated of 2021, all 24 activities closed with high prices. The record high of 28.39% in the IPP was driven by oil refining and biofuel prices. With a jump of 69.72%, the activity had a positive impact of 5.88 pp on the aggregate variation of the indicator.

The strong annual increase was registered despite the relief registered in December. In the last month of the year, the prices of the oil refining and biofuels activity fell by 1.52%.

Other highlights in terms of impact were chemical products (5.14 pp), food (4.77 pp) and metallurgy (2.73 pp).

The IBGE drew attention to the prices of the food industry. According to the institute, the increase of 2.09% in December 2021 was the sixth in a row. In terms of annual variation, 2021 was the third year in a row in which prices in the sector advanced above 10%: in 2019, 10.14%; in 2020, 30.40%; and, in 2021, 18.57%.

According to the IBGE, “only two products, fresh or refrigerated beef and residues from soybean extraction, appear, in the monthly perspective, both in the list of products that appear among the most intense variations and in the list of influence (the four highlighted account for 2.06 pp, in 2.09%)”.

For the year, the main villain was coffee. The “coffee roasting and grinding” activity saw prices jump 67.27% in 2021, because of the strong “impact of the harsh winter, with frost”. Another highlight in the year were the prices of the “sugar manufacturing and refining” activity, with a jump of 39.91%.

“In addition to the weather (which affected the production of sugarcane and coffee, for example), factors such as international demand (with an effect on sugar, soy products and meats) and the exchange rate (depreciation of the real by 9.8 %, in the year) help to explain the price movement in 2021”, says the IBGE, in a note.

Capital goods

Capital goods were 1.73% more expensive at the factory door in December 2021, according to Producer Price Index data. The result comes after prices rose 1.18% in November 2021. In the last year, the PPI of capital goods jumped 21.08%.

Intermediate goods fell by 0.54% in prices in December last year, compared to a rise of 1.67% in November. In 2021, the IPP of intermediate goods soared 35.15%.

Consumer goods prices rose 0.24% in December 2021, after rising 1.16% in November. As a result, they closed 2021 with an advance of 19.66%.

Within consumer goods, durable goods increased by 0.76% in December, compared to a rise of 0.67% in the previous month. In 2021, the advance was 15.95%. Semi-durable and non-durable consumer goods rose by 0.14% in December, after a 1.25% rise in October. In 2021, the increase was 20.41%.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

