Iberostar Tenerife continues its streak and this Saturday, in an even final, achieved his fifth consecutive victory in the league start, the best start in the club’s history that places him leader while waiting for Sunday’s games, of what Real Madrid does in Bilbao, which led the table before this day began.

Joventut managed to cut a difference against to reach the final stage even after a huge performance by Ante Tomic, who finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and a PIR of 35. Another pivot, Brodziansky, was a good complement to the Croatian because he added an outside shot. However, in the paint he was decisive for the local victory Shermadini (25 PIR). Tenerife’s Sergio Rodríguez, the forward, added 14 points without missing a single pitch.

Iberostar Tenerife achieved this Saturday a hard and important victory over Joventut de Badalona (86-82) in a duel that was decided by small details and that allows Tenerife to remain undefeated after five matches played in the ACB League.

The duel between the two teams in the upper zone of the classification did not disappoint since both deployed their best weapons from the beginning in search of trying to dominate the clash as soon as possible and win the match.

The victory was decided by small details and mistakes in an even match can mean a lot in the end. The truth is that Joventut dominated the rebound during the first three periods, but Iberostar Tenerife was the most effective in outdoor shots.

Canaries and Catalans offered the first ten minutes full of intensity and with very strong defenses. The two teams tried to take advantage of the minimal options that their rival gave them, although the visitors seemed to have more offensive alternatives, with Ventura, Tomic, Rivas and Bassas. In the home team between Huertas and Shermadini they managed to score with some ease, and this time they were also joined by Cavanaugh.

After finishing the first quarter in a tie at 22 points, Iberostar Tenerife came out much more successful in the second. The exterior hits of Sergio Rodríguez with three consecutive triples and the last with additional- and the power of Shermadini on the inside with Tomic’s absence on the court, allowed the Tenerife team to take a small but important difference on the scoreboard (31-22, min.13) and that went until the twelve advantage (36-24), maximum difference so far.

After a time out of Carles Durán, Ante Tomic returned to the court. With the pivot on the court, Joventut was more intense and dangerous in attack. Outsiders benefited from this, who had more space to score. Little by little the Catalan team was cutting the gap, both with points scored in the paint and from the outside, reaching the break with a tie on the scoreboard at 43.

After the restart, the tone of the game did not change in which the two teams put a lot of emphasis on defensive work and looking for the opponent’s error. Neither of the two opponents managed to make differences in the electronic. Baskets exchanges and minimum advantages.

It was Iberostar who, after a triple by Uruguayan Bruno Fitipaldo, managed to take a five-point lead (67-62, min.30), but Joventut would soon neutralize it with another triple by Brodziansky (67-65).

In the last quarter the baskets were very expensive and most of the points were obtained in the free throws. Zagars, with a triple, put his team ahead (69-70) and Dimitrievic increased the difference for his team with a new basket (69-72).

Doornekamp, ​​with a triple, and Salin again put their team ahead (74-72) and the basket exchange was repeated once again until two offensive errors by the visitors allowed Iberostar Tenerife to put six points up on the scoreboard (81-75), with just over a minute to go.

Everything had not been decided yet because Joventut was not willing to surrender. A triple by Dimitrievic made it 81-78, Huertas 83-78 and Bassas 83-80, with 38 seconds remaining, but Doornekamp’s triple with 17 seconds left ended Carles Durán’s team’s options that, despite trying to the end, he could not recover that difference, reaching the end of the clash with a tight 86-82 that keeps the Canarian team undefeated.