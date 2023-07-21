Lana Pinheiro- Editor 3i Lana Pinheiro- Editor 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/lana-pinheiro-editora-3/ 07/21/2023 – 9:49 am Share

Manipulating ESG principles to build marketable narratives has become so commonplace that 87% of investors polled by PWC in its 2022 Global Survey suspect that corporate disclosures contain greenwashing. In Brazil, the index reaches 91%.

Unjustifiable from any angle, the misconduct of some only makes companies that are putting all possible efforts into responsible performance of the environmental, social and governance tripod even more relevant. It is in this second group that the Iberostar Hotels & Resorts it is. “Our ESG strategy is a concern for global sustainability and an ally of operational efficiency”he told DINHEIRO Ramon GirónDirector of Operations at Iberostar in Brazil.

In the group, this means business decisions that now represent investments such as the US$ 17 million allocated exclusively to decarbonization projects; well, cost reductions such as savings of US$ 7 million per year in the global operation resulting from a organic waste reduction program.

These two actions are just some examples of what is being worked on by the family company of Spanish origin in the movement wave of change.

Part of the direct attributions of Gloria Fluxavice chairman, Chief Sustainability Officer (CS) and daughter of the founder, Miguel Fluxáthe strategy is divided into three pillars:

1) The first is the circular economy.with goals to be a waste-free company by 2025 and carbon neutral by 2030.

two) The second, responsible fishing where the ambition is for 100% of the seafood consumed in any hotel to be of responsible origin by 2025 — this even means the participation of kitchen chefs who need to adapt the menus to the availability of certified species.

3) And finally, coastal healthwhich aims to improve the ecosystems surrounding the brand’s properties in parallel with the promotion of sustainable and profitable tourism.

The chain’s investments in Brazil

The level of maturity of the movement depends a lot on the country and on the characteristics of the units, which is monitored in global meetings that take place every 15 days. In them, the team commanded by Girón has presented results that place the Brazilian unit in a prominent position in the group and in leadership in Brazilian tourism.

The Iberostar Ilha do Forte Complex, for example, is the first of the group to announce the milestone of 100% renewable energy with proven origin by the Renewable Energy Certificate (i-REC).

This means that the 21,217 MWh consumed by the two hotels in the complex, which receive 181,000 guests a year, neutralized CO2 emissions.

Another program that touches the public even more is the one that, since 2020, made Iberostar the first hotel chain in the world (according to the company) to eliminate single-use plastic from all operations.

Mineral water is a curious example, even more so in a 5 star resort. As soon as the guest arrives at the hotel, several signs indicating drinking water draw attention, but only become understandable after arriving at the room. There, there are no water bottles in the minibar.

They were replaced by two returnable glass bottles that can be filled at any of the identified points.

In restaurants and bars, the magic happens behind the scenes. After mapping that 60% of the waste generated at the hotel is food, the group brought to Brazil a technology that uses artificial intelligence to help in the management of this material that went to the trash.

Winnow technology is a scale that learns which waste is being thrown into the bin. He then sorts it, weighs it, matches the CO2 emissions and generates accurate reports.

With the implementation of this system, the Iberostar group does not throw away 5 million meals a year, which is equivalent to more than 1,600 tons of food, around 8,000 tons of CO2 not emitted annually and potential savings of more than US$ 7 million.

After being classified, the material goes to a composter, turns into fertilizer that goes back to the nurseries that produce native plants of each biome used to preserve the region where the unit is located. Thus, the cycle closes and ESG makes sense even in the CFO’s spreadsheets.