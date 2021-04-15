As a fundamental element of change in the history of humanity, the idea of ​​the future has been a kind of “secret ingredient” that amalgamates the great social, scientific and technological vanguards from a knowledge that tends to be dynamic, flexible and purposeful. that today can be found in educational institutions such as the Universidad Iberoamericana (IBERO), which recently presented its new curriculum for all its degrees and engineering under the name Planes Manresa.

Facing a future of dizzying changes, but also ample growth opportunities, IBERO presents Planes Manresa, the result of three years of work by its faculty, and with the help of the virtual platform Ibero Forward, the educational offer of the University manages to update and strengthen its humanistic vision with 78 years of presence in Mexico.

During the presentation of Planes Manresa, the teacher Sylvia Schmelkes del Valle, academic vice-rector of the IBERIAN , emphasized that a clear difference of this plan with respect to others presented in the past is its completely interdisciplinary vision, through flexible educational models that, in conjunction with various technological solutions, enhance the development of learning with a high professional quality of social impact positive, elements that have highlighted the prestige of the institution.

As a significant renovation that had not been seen in nine recent years, the IBERO Manresa Plans integrate a specific renovation that encourages group work, team building, as well as debate and critical thinking under constant dialogue and exchange. reasoned and respectful ideas, which in some degrees led to a complete redesign and, in others, partial, although always under a strict process of correction, validation and approval.

In addition, the new curricula in turn propose four compulsory subjects, where vital elements for students will be promoted, such as university integration, human reflection, contact with the present reality, among others, pillars that complement hybridization. , vanguard, gender perspective, sustainability and interculturality of the IBERO.

A new way of thinking

Understood as a technological complement and necessary for the times that contemporary society lives, to the renewal of its academic offer the IBERO also adds Ibero Forward, an immersive platform, where from this Thursday, April 15, visitors will be able to have a tour virtual, where they will be able to know in detail each and every one of the institution’s study plans, the teaching staff, as well as brief workshops, videos and complementary digital materials for all those who wish to know the different careers and engineering at the university.

In this way, the visitor will be able to take a tour at their own pace through the stands according to each division, enter virtual laboratories, as well as receive vocational guidance in sections such as Live it from Now within the platform, which is located on the site. https://iberofwd.mx/

Under the maxim of Una Nueva Ibero, the Manresa Plans, in tandem with the Ibero Forward platform, articulate a new educational threshold that integrates its recognized national and international prestige under a focus with a view to social, humanistic, ethical and strengthened incidence socio-emotionally, to be an active and necessary promoter of change for the world we face.