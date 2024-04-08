This Monday, April 8, the candidate of the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México coalition, Xóchitl Gálvez, attended a meeting with young people from the Ibero-American University, where she was received with a protest blanket for the students.

With a blanket that said “Ibero has memory”the young people rebuked the presidential candidate and They criticized the PRI and PAN governments, two of the parties in the alliance that supports Gálvez.

In the banner they pointed out the involvement of these political parties in historical tragedies such as the disappearance of the 43 young people from Ayotzinapa in 2016, the fire at the ABC Daycare in 2009.

It was also included in the blanket two dates: 68 and 71. The first refers to the massacre of students on October 2, 1968 and the second is the Halconazo, on June 10, 1970, another massacre of students by the government.

Former PAN senator Xóchitl Gálvez paused her presentation to see what the banner said and when she noticed the protest, She assured that she was willing to listen to the students' demands. After this, he continued with his presentation in the university auditorium.

The candidate was interrupted only for a few seconds by two students carrying the blanket, who stood with their backs to her, without being spoken to or shown what they were saying. She responded “I want to see what the blanket says (…) “I didn’t see what the banner said, but it doesn’t matter.”

Also in the First Presidential Debate 2024, Xóchitl Gálvez was the target of his two opponents. Claudia Sheinbaum reminded him of the failures committed by the PRI and PAN governments, and Jorge Álvarez Máynez pointed out these organizations to which he said Gálvez belongs as the old policy.

Howeverthe presidential candidate denied being active in any of the parties that are supporting herthis due to the constant criticism of their governments.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look THIS LINK your best products