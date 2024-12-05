The associations of Ibero-American university publishers have signed the ‘Guadalajara Agreement’ within the framework of the XI International Forum on University and Academic Publishing, held at FIL 2024, which includes a commitment to Ibero-American science and to Spanish and Portuguese as scientific languages .

The signing ceremony of the agreement was chaired by the representatives of UNE (María Isabel Cabrera), EULAC (Lía Castillo), ALTEXTO (Martha Esparza) and Editorial UDG (Sayri Karp), in the presence of the ambassador of Spain in Mexico, Juan Duarte, the general director of Spanish in the World of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs , European Union and Cooperation of the Government of Spain, Guillermo Escribano, and the general coordinator of Exhibitors and professionals of the FIL, Armando Montes de Santiago.

This is the full text of the agreement:

GUADALAJARA AGREEMENT









Within the framework of the XI International Forum of University and Academic Publishing, held in the context of the FIL Guadalajara 2024, the associations of Ibero-American university publishers, represented by ABEU, Brazil; ASEUC, Colombia; Altexto, Mexico; APEES, Portugal; EDUPUC, Costa Rica; Ex Libris, El Salvador, EUPerú, Peru; REDUCH, Chile; REUN and REUP, Argentina; AUSJAL, the network of Jesuit universities, CLACSO, UNE, Spain, and the network of Latin American associations, EULAC, which together make up more than five hundred publishers from higher education institutions and research centers in the Ibero-American space, with the aim of guaranteeing the universal dissemination of the content produced by science and seeking to align with the declaration of the VI Meeting of Ibero-American Ministers and High Authorities of Science, Technology and Innovation held in Valencia on October 10, 2024,

WE AGREE

•⁠ ⁠Work together to recognize and promote Spanish and Portuguese as scientific languages.

• Promote effective circulation of content and academic and/or scientific publications in these languages ​​in the Ibero-American space with global intention.

•⁠ ⁠Coordinate efforts to design strategies and apply tools for editing and open dissemination of academic and/or scientific content and publications through joint systems and platforms to strengthen their circulation.

•⁠ ⁠Strengthen and foster alliances between publishers to innovate and implement resources and technologies that facilitate editorial work and the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence in the production and dissemination of content and university publications.

• Contribute to the establishment of an Ibero-American collaborative framework for the construction of a model that serves as a starting point for a corpus of scientific and academic language in Spanish and Portuguese.

•⁠ ⁠Collaborate and establish links with the main agents in charge of evaluating science, providing tools that allow the recognition of the quality of academic and/or scientific editions. And permanently ensure the rigor and excellence of our processes and our publications.

•⁠ ⁠Work jointly with the Ibero-American General Secretariat to promote the future creation of an Ibero-American Network of University and Scientific Publishers.

SCIENCE FOR EVERYONE

They sign:

Milagros Aguirre Andrade, REUDE, Educator

Norma Hernández Escobar, Libris, El Salvador

Martha Esparza Ramírez, Altexto, Mexico

María Isabel Cabrera García, UNE, Spain

Gustavo Solorzano Alfaro, EDUPUC, Costa Rica

Marco Giraldo Barreto, ASEUC, Colombia

Lizbeth Alvarado Campos, EUPERU, Peru

Rita Virginia Argollo, ABEU, Brazil

Delfim Leão, APEES, Portugal (by mandate of Joao Caetano)

María Fernanda Pampín, CLACSO

Lía Castillo Meneses, EULAC

Inés Branda, REUP, Argentina

Miriam Margarita Ortega Torres, AUSJAL

Patricia Corona, REDUCH, Chile

Ignacio Artola, REUN, Argentina

(Secretary and rapporteur)

Sayri Karp

Juan Felipe Córdoba Restrepo