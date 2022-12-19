In a statement, the Ibero-American Association of Public Prosecutors (AIAMP) expressed its “deep concern” over the recent events in Peru, referring to the social and political crisis that country is experiencing after Congress removed former President Pedro Castillo from office. after trying to close the Legislature, govern by decree, intervene in the Judiciary and convene a constituent assembly.

Since then, in Peru, there have been demonstrations in various regions, especially in Lima and the southern Andes. The demonstrators demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, who replaced Castillo by constitutional succession, and the closure of Congress, as well as the calling of general elections and a constituent assembly.

“The Prosecutors and Attorneys General express their support for the Public Ministry of the Republic of Peru and its head, the Prosecutor of the Nation, Liz Patricia Benavides Vargas, reject any act of violence against the institution and its members and reiterate the necessary respect for the autonomy and independence of the Public Ministries, so that they can adequately exercise their roles of investigation and defense of legality,” the statement read.

The statement is signed by:

– Alfons Alberca Sanvicens, Attorney General of the Principality of Andorra.

– Eduardo Ezequiel Casal, Attorney General of the Nation (i) Argentine Republic.

– Augusto Aras, Attorney General of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

– Juan Agustín Meléndez, National Prosecutor (s) Republic of Chile.

– Francisco Barbosa Delgado, Attorney General of the Republic of Colombia.

– Carlo Díaz Sánchez, Attorney General of the Republic of Costa Rica.

– Diana Salazar Méndez, Attorney General of the Republic of Ecuador.

– Álvaro García Ortiz, State Attorney General of the Kingdom of Spain.

– María Consuelo Porras Argueta, Attorney General of the Republic of Guatemala.

– Javier Caraballo Salazar, Attorney General of the Republic of Panama

– Sandra Raquel Quiñónez Astigarraga, Attorney General of the Republic of Paraguay

– Miriam Germán Brito, Attorney General Dominican Republic

– Lucília Gago, Office of the Attorney General of the Portuguese Republic

– Juan Gómez, Court Prosecutor and Attorney General of the Nation(s) Oriental Republic of Uruguay

INTERNATIONAL WRITING