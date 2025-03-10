Ibernovacompany that offers Technological solutions for SMEs within the industrial sectoris the new business project of the old Smarttech Industry Software Solutions, which belonged to the Basque Ibermatic Group.

After being acquired by Ayesa in 2022, the Andalusian firm sold Smarttech to the GTO and Kartesia investment funds specialized in the technological field In September of last year, with the aim of boosting its growth. They claim it Gonzalo Fernández, General Manager of Ibernova and Juan José Galdós, CEO of the company.

Now, Ibernova’s strategic plan contemplates The deployment of an investment plan -So that their managers have not wanted to specify the amount- with which the company aspires to triple its business value volume. Your current business is 30 million.

“Our future project is to maintain organic growth, reinforcing our strategic lines, and boost inorganic growth through purchases of companies in a leisurely but continues in Spain and Portugal, “says Juan José Galdós.

Ibernova will search Integrate new technology solutions to its offer, as well as entering new sector niches.

The strategic lines of Ibernova are integrated digitalization, esmartization and automation, oriented proposals to the industrial fabric of small and medium enterprises (SME).

The company has A staff of 250 professionals and offices in San Sebastián, where is its headquarters, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Lisbon and Porto. Within its growth plan it will hire 350 people in the coming years.

Among its customers there are more than 4,000 companies such as Ternua, Omega elevators, FAC Safety, Athader, Arteca, Pernod Ricard or Dacsa. Portugal is 25% of our business and more than 1,300 customers.

According to Gonzalo Fernández, “The world is quickly digitizing And in a transversal way in all sectors, and the industry is one of those that has later begun and where there is the greatest need for acceleration. “

Upward sector

In fact, the technology sector is on the rise, growing continuously to two digits. “Studies of ‘Gartner’ point out that in Germany automation and digitalization it is 35%, Spain less and Portugal even less. So still We have a very large growth at the company and market level. “

Ibernova has a distribution network and collaborators In Germany, Mexico, Ecuador, etc. “We also have an international presence because our clients have plants in China, Czech, Romania or Mexico and we will implement the solutions there,” says the CEO of the Basque firm.

Far from ‘Temer’ the moment when the funds are going to disable in the company, Ibernova managers thank Ayesa to sell them to Kartesia and Gto, since they are specialized in the technological field. “We speak the same language,” they say. Gonzalo Fernández and Juan José Galdós say that “Now we have the impulse that has lacked us in recent years Within the matrix, because we were a secondary and small element. “Ibernova’s executives make their own way,” knowing that there is an investment for it. “