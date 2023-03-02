The Iberian lynx has officially returned to the Region of Murcia on a morning as icy as it is historic. The first cats destined to settle in the upper districts of Lorca are already in their acclimatization enclosures in the Puentes reservoir, at the foot of the imposing Sierra del Gigante, after arriving this Thursday inside travel boxes and in the middle of a deserved expectation. They had been waiting for thirteen years, when LA VERDAD announced that the Autonomous Community was studying joining the national strategy aimed at saving the ‘Lynx pardinus’ from extinction, which can now be considered one of the most ambitious conservation projects and successful in Europe.

From the captive breeding centers of Jaén and Portugal, three specimens have arrived called ‘Tico’, ‘Torrealvilla’ and ‘Tahúlla’: a couple and a female who will meet on Monday with her partner, named ‘Tejo ‘, brought from the neighboring country, also a partner in the Life Lynxconnect project together with Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and the Region of Murcia. This phase is the continuation of several action programs developed two decades ago, currently focused on connecting all existing lynx population centers on the peninsula and creating new ones of a species that is still considered endangered. despite the fact that there are already more than 1,400 copies in freedom.

“We have been working for years”



«We give an important boost to the conservation and protection of the environment in the Autonomous Community with the return of the Iberian lynx. We have been working for years to guarantee the success of its reintroduction, with the arrival of these three specimens, which will be joined by a fourth next week”, announced the president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, who participated in the exciting act of its introduction into security fences where they will remain until April.

The regional president, Fernando López Miras, together with one of the lynx released this Thursday in Lorca.



CARM







These are naturalized spaces and prepared for their acclimatization, as a step prior to their final release into nature in a few months, when they will have a free track in a superb territory that borders the Sierra María-Los Vélez Natural Park (Almería). and the municipalities of Caravaca de la Cruz, Cehegín and Bullas, in public forests and protected areas that are part of the Natura 2000 Network. presence of rabbits, both inside it and within a small fenced area called ‘supplementary feeding fence’. Each enclosure has a pond, frameworks and small spaces for the shelter of animals”, details the Autonomous Community.

“The return of the Iberian lynx to the Region of Murcia is the result of years of intense work within the Life project to recover the populations of this species,” said López Miras, who highlighted the need to leave “an environmental legacy for the coming generations better than the one we found ourselves. He has also referred to “the coordination work between administrations and different professional teams so that the Region of Murcia once again becomes a host territory for the Iberian lynx.”

GPS controlled



The movements of all the lynxes will be controlled thanks to the positions sent by the GPS devices they carry on their collars, which will make it easier for the members of the project to assess possible risks “that will allow us to adopt all the necessary actions to guarantee the success of the initiative.” », added the regional president. “The ultimate goal will be to have at least fifteen breeding females in the coming years in order to have a consolidated nucleus,” López Miras concluded.

Together with the administrative and institutional partners, the Life Lynxconnect initiative ‘Creation of a genetically and demographically functional Iberian lynx (‘Lynx pardinus’) metapopulation (2020-2025)’ involves non-governmental organizations from the environmental sector (Adenex, WWF Spain and CBD-Habitat Foundation); hunting societies and the Artemisam Foundation; private companies (Fotex and Fomecam Terra); and the scientific support of the Higher Council for Scientific Research-Doñana Biological Station.



One of the lynxes, before being released.



Jaime Insa / AGM







The Region of Murcia officially joined this supranational strategy in the Life Iberlince project ‘Recovery of the historical distribution of the Iberian lynx in Spain and Portugal (2012-2018)’.

The budget for Lynxconnect, the fourth LIFE project approved by the European Commission for the conservation of the Iberian lynx, amounts to 18,754,029 euros; Of this amount, the EU contributes 60.67% and the rest is paid by the beneficiary partners. At the regional level, the total amount allocated is one million euros, of which 400,000 have been paid by the autonomous Executive. As a whole, the money used in all Life programs for the recovery of the Iberian lynx is close to 100 million.