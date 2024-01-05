The strike called by the unions for Iberia handling workers during this Three Kings weekend had an average follow-up of 15.6% this Friday, according to estimates offered by the company itself. In addition, the punctuality of the flights that operated (excluding those canceled) was close to 89%. The firm insisted throughout the first day of strikes yesterday that the strike took place with “the normality typical of these dates” back after the Christmas holidays. Although, at the same time, he admitted that there were some “specific incidents” in some of the work carried out by the ground services, especially with suitcases and delays.

The latter was the reality that the unions clung to to offer a very different vision of the development of the first day of strikes, which will last until Monday the 8th. These organizations pointed out that the follow-up to the strike was “very important” and They pointed out that there were “incidents in major airports such as Barcelona and Bilbao that will result in contagion in the rest of the network,” according to UGT. «There are numerous delays confirmed and planes that take off without luggage. Iberia must take note of the situation and sit down once and for all to negotiate with the intention of reaching agreements, and above all to comply with those that are already signed in the agreement,” says UGT.

Lost luggage



The Barcelona and Bilbao airfields were among the most affected by baggage management. In fact, in the second case the company had to set up a truck to transport the suitcases to Madrid, since the flight left with the passengers but without their belongings. In the case of Barcelona, ​​this problem was solved by loading the suitcases on other flights between the two capitals thanks to the high connection that exists daily.

For Juan Cierco, corporate director of Iberia, the strike that started yesterday is “inexplicable”, since “all jobs, as well as salary and extra-salary conditions and social benefits are guaranteed for life by the V Convention of the sector thanks “Precisely, to the work carried out these years by the unions themselves that are now calling a strike.” «The strike is irresponsible, causing enormous damage to thousands of people who are seeing their trips altered after the Christmas festivities, as well as to the more than 90 airlines that Iberia Airport Services serves and that have been forced to cancel. and modify flights,” he added.

However, UGT points out that the strike “confirms the passive attitude” that the company has maintained for weeks. The union argues that this attitude “borders on irresponsibility and lack of respect for its staff” and that Iberia is not having any contact with the workers.

Return to dialogue



The negotiation between the company and the unions collapsed this Thursday 'in extremis' after a last attempt at an agreement that, in reality, was never close to occurring. Contacts could be resumed next week without the mediation of the Government, which did initially participate in the negotiations although it did not influence them.

The management carried out in recent days by the company has avoided chaos on this Christmas return by being able to relocate more than 80% of the affected passengers, while more than 10% have requested a refund. In any case, it has meant the cancellation of 444 flights in recent days.