Iberia Express Express Days starts this Tuesday, available through their websitea promotion with which Flights can be purchased from 10 euros.

The offer will be available until January 27 and tickets can be purchased to fly between January 8 and May 31. Iberia Express customers can find flights to the Balearic Islands from 10 euros each way, from 17 euros to destinations on the Peninsula, from 20 euros to the Canary Islands and from 31 euros to international destinations.

To benefit from these prices it is necessary to be a member of the Club Express, which is completely free and It already has 2.4 million active clients.

The main benefits of Club Express are direct discounts on tickets, exclusive promotions, a private area for flight management and access to the Iberia Express on-board entertainment platform with movies, series and podcasts.

Iberia Express is the low cost of the Iberia Groupbased in Madrid and leader on routes with the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands. It offers short and medium-haul routes, both to feed the long-distance network of its parent company, and to compete efficiently in the company segment low cost.