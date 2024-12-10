Iberia Expressthe Iberia Group’s cheap flight company, has launched a special campaign with which offers 15,000 bills in which customers will only have to pay airport taxes to fly on the routes to Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Ibiza.

The campaign, which will be available until December 15 on the Iberia Express website, allows purchase tickets with a 100% discount on the airline’s fare, so customers who select these flights will only have to pay the corresponding airport taxes.

The offer is valid for flights between January 3 and March 26 from 2025 and can be identified on the website because they have a gift ribbon.

To take advantage of this promotion you have to belong to Club Expressthe airline’s members club, which is completely free. One of the main benefits it offers to its members is access to the best prices on all flights operated by Iberia Express, with a minimum discount guaranteeing.

This club, which already has 2.4 million active customers, also allows members to access the entertainment on board airplanes, movies, series or podcasts and exclusive airline promotions.