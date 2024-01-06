The second of the four days of strike by ground handling service workers or handling Iberia has had a follow-up of 15.9% on average this Saturday until 6:30 p.m., as reported by the airline in the latest update it has published. The company has indicated that normality is maintained at the airports and that flight punctuality is 77% throughout the network, a somewhat lower figure compared to 88.6% the previous day. For their part, the CC OO and UGT unions have aimed this Saturday at a monitoring of 80% in all Spanish airports, always in reference to the part of the workforce that is not part of the minimum services.

Regarding the luggage that was left on the ground yesterday Friday at the Barcelona airport, Iberia has assured that it has already been transported by air and most of it is regularized and heading to its final destinations. Union sources have pointed out that this morning the strike in the ground handling service has already caused some delays in the departure of several flights at the Catalan airport due to incidents with suitcases.

In the case of Bilbao, one of the airports with the most recorded incidents, all the suitcases have also been regularized after traveling by road on Friday afternoon. After localized incidents with suitcases were recorded this morning in Gran Canaria, which has caused the first flights to have departed without them, the airline has assured that it is looking for the best solution to be able to send luggage to customers as soon as possible. According to UGT figures, a total of 750 suitcases were left unloaded at Spanish airports during the first day of the strike.

The Spanish Consumer Association (Asescon) encourages passengers who suffer problems with their luggage to file complaints at the airports themselves, as they have the right to receive financial compensation for transported products that are urgent and necessary, as long as they have a invoice proving the expense.

The stipulated minimum services reach 100% of workers in some airports, while in others they are around 80%, according to the aircraft ground handling unions, to which some 8,000 people are dedicated. subsidiary of handling Iberia Airport Services.

The CC OO union considers that the number of essential operations that must be fulfilled is “abusive”, although it points out that Friday's strikes were followed by “80% of the workforce” not tied to compliance with minimum services. Specifically, USO has reported Iberia to the Labor Inspection for not offering it the information it requested about flights protected by the minimum services agreed upon by the Ministry of Transport and the employees assigned to them, due to a possible violation of freedom of association.

The four days of scheduled protests caused Iberia to cancel 444 flights in advance – 270 from the airline itself, 64 from Iberia Express and 110 from Air Nostrum – a decision that has affected approximately 45,000 passengers, of which more than 90% have been relocated to another flight or have received a refund for their tickets. Iberia's ground services subsidiary provides service to more than 90 airlines and is located in 29 Spanish airports where it provides this service.

