I”Hello America.” This is how the “firm commitment” that Iberia has made to the US market has been presented in New York, with 21% more flights and 15% more seats than in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

Since last summer, the Spanish airline had recovered 95% of its pre-pandemic capacity, but now it aspires to 105% by the first quarter of 2023. And that is without counting the Asian market, where China is still closed and the Japanese have stopped traveling. The substitute for that mine comes from America, where “the Mexican miracle” has dazzled the airline and “Mister Marshall” leaves five times more in Spain than a European tourist.

The numbers speak for themselves. The European tourist spends one hundred euros a day in Spain during his visits, while the North American spends more time and spends 500 euros a day, according to what Juan Cierco, corporate director of Iberia, told the press on Monday. Hence, the airline has found an important investor in the Community of Madrid, through an agreement of 1.1 million euros. “The American tourist spends especially and has interests to which the Community of Madrid can respond very well,” explained the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Sports, Marta Rivera de la Cruz, in New York.

Madrid wants to stop being the gateway to Spain to become a destination, except that it does not have an emblematic building like the Guggenheim or the Sagrada Familia, there is no beach or good ski slopes. What can you offer them? “A lifestyle,” replies the Madrid counselor. With 24 Michelin star restaurants, the Spanish capital is one of the few in the world where someone can afford that luxury for less than one hundred euros per person. Gastronomic motivation is the hook to attract what executives and politicians call “high-value tourists.” Americans are already 12.2% of the tourists who arrive in the Spanish capital, where they stay an average of seven nights, with a daily consumption of 290 euros on average, not counting accommodation.

In order for them to arrive, it is essential to “make it easy for them”, that they find direct flights from the main capitals of the United States. It is no longer just New York or Miami, to which Iberia has two daily flights, but also Washington, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Dallas. This last city in Texas, where American Airlines, a partner of Iberia in the One World Alliance, is based, is the great bet to which the Spanish delegation traveled this week, after its presentation in New York, to meet with tour operators and others industry links. In 2023, regular flights to Dallas will cease to be seasonal, like those to San Francisco or Washington, which only operate in summer, to become regular daily flights all year round.

If in global numbers 18% of foreign tourists go to Madrid for gastronomic reasons, this rises to 81% in the case of Texans. The myths come true, because those of San Francisco are divided into cultural, leisure and gastronomic interests. “We know that for them to stay, things have to happen in Madrid,” acknowledged the councilor of that community, which seeks to strengthen the cultural offer. “What we lack is long-haul connectivity,” Cierco confessed. Iberia boasts of having its base in one of the best airports in Europe, which in this post-pandemic year in which many did not know how to wake up on time, was able to operate 99.7% of flights, practically without cancellations, “reliable and punctual”. But in comparison, other large European capitals such as Paris, London or Frankfurt serve as international stopovers for long-haul flights that often offer the traveler the opportunity to discover them.

“It is a new time for tourism,” reflected Cierco. With almost 8 billion inhabitants on the planet, the phenomenon of tourism has become a plague that is not always welcome in the cities it devours. For this reason, “trying to bring more tourists by volume is the wrong policy,” explained the corporate director of Iberia, who sees the increase in spending that makes tourism a more sustainable model. “What you have to look for is high-value tourism associated with an idea that lasts over time with experiences and products to which you become loyal and continue buying long after your visit thanks to globalization,” added De la Cruz.

With a bit of luck, North American tourists will continue to buy Manchego cheeses and Rioja wines back in their country, after a visit that in their case lasts much longer than that of European tourists and is not necessarily concentrated in summer, Christmas or Week Santa. Welcome, Mr. Marshall. Madrid awaits you with open arms, hoping you don’t pass by.