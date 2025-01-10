Iberfoil Aragón, from the Alibérico group, now has free rein to invest 45 million euros in expanding its green aluminum coil manufacturing plant in the town of Sabiñánigo, in Huesca.

The company has just received the integrated environmental authorizationpublished in the Official Gazette of Aragon, to proceed with this expansion within the Iberfoil Integra project to incorporate into its production process a cycle of casting aluminum ingots and aluminum scrap, in addition to the process rejects.

A project of green aluminum coil production with which the circular economy is delved into and in which the company initially planned to undertake an investment of 42.3 million euros, an amount that eventually rises to 45 million of euros.

Employment generation is estimated at 115 jobs, although the activity will start this year with 40 jobs who will join the current 120 Iberfoil staff. According to the Integra project documentation, another 75 jobs will be generated in a second phase, with a horizon of 2028.

The activity for the production of these green aluminum coils will require equipment and machinery in the existing storage warehouse, of just over 9,000 square meters, which will be adapted for this smelting and recovery process. scrap from the company’s 17 plants in Spain and from the collection of its customers. In this way, the Integra project reduces the consumption of primary and secondary aluminum by 70% in phase 1 and 40% in phase 2 by using external scrap and own waste.

Specifically, the area allocated to the Integra project corresponds to warehouses 8 and 9, which are within all Iberfoil facilities, which has a plot of 110,505 square meters, with 50,579 square meters in total occupied by the production warehouses. , storage and other auxiliary facilities.

The treatment will be carried out by five-furnace smeltingwhich will allow achieving a manufacturing 25,000 tons of coils per year. Of them, around 60% will be destined for export, targeting countries in Europe and the United States.

The project will be carried out in two phases. The first comprises two foundry lines (line 1 with rotary furnace and melter furnace, and line 2 with multi-chamber melter furnace), which will be duplicated in the second phase. The forecast is that it could be 100% between the end of March or the beginning of April of this year.

Thus, the fusion capacity of the facility in phase 1 will be 72 tons per day, 24,480 tons per year, and 114 tons per day, 48,960 tons per year in phase 2. The plant will operate 24 hours a day, 340 days a year.. The production capacity will be 44,200 tons per year of Integra aluminum coils that can be sold directly or rolled at the facility. In this case, the production of rolled aluminum coils will be 24,939 tons per year.

The Integra project was declared of regional interest in May 2021. It also has the support of the Productive Industrial Investment Support Fund (FAIIP), promoted by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and managed by the public company SEPIDES. Through this mechanism, financing of 31.7 million euros was approved.

The Iberfoil plant in Sabiñánigo has an annual production capacity of about 20,000 tons of foil and 40,000 tons of coil for products in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage packaging, signage, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and automotive.