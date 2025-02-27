Iberdrola wins 5,612 million in 2024 and chains seven consecutive years with benefits record

Add and follow. Iberdrola, the largest Spanish electricity, registered in 2024 a new record of benefits, the seventh consecutive, with profits of 5,612 million euros, 17% more, and above its forecast of 5,500 million, in an year in which the investment beat another record when it is 17,000 million.

The group stands out to its subsidiaries in the United States (AGENGRID) and the United Kingdom (Scottish Power) as “keys to increase the results.” Both regions concentrated 70% of the investment, with 12,000 million.

The gross exploitation result (EBITDA) of the multinational headquarters in Bilbao grew 17%, to 16,848 million. Excluding surplus value and adjustments and efficiencies, the adjusted net profit reached 5,529.8 million, 15.1% more.

Organic investments (not counting acquisitions) grew by 5%, to 11,946 million. To this figure are added about 5,000 million in the corporate transactions of ENW (United Kingdom) and Avagrid.

The group ended last year with 34.1 million electricity clients, 1.1% more, than 11.5 million are in Spain. The energy distributed by Iberdrola, which concentrates the bulk of its activity in five countries (Spain, United Kingdom, Mexico and Brazil) reached 238,164 GWh (a figure that approaches the annual consumption of electricity of Spain), which represents an increase of 1.9% and a new record.

With a net financial debt of 52,667 million, 9.9%more than in 2023, and an leverage of 45.4%, the cost of the Iberdrola debt decreased by 2024 by 16 basic points, to 4.81%. The cash flow grew 51%, to 16,769 million. The group has a liquidity of 20,000 million, enough to meet the financial needs of 22 months.

With these results, the Iberdrola council will propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders a complementary remuneration of 0.404 euros gross per share, to which the dividend of 0.231 euros gross per action paid per action paid in January must be added.

In this way, the company will distribute 0.635 euros per share with the results of 2024, with an increase of 15%, and reaches two years in advance its objective of compensation to the shareholder of 2026.