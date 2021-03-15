Seat factory in Martorell (Barcelona). Albert Garcia / THE COUNTRY

Iberdrola, the Volkswagen group and Seat have extended their alliance this Monday to accelerate electrification in Spain. The collaboration agreement, which has been signed within the framework of Power day Organized by Volkswagen, its main objective is the supply by Iberdrola of renewable energy to the facilities of the automobile group in the Iberian Peninsula (in the Barcelona plants of Martorell, Zona Franca and Prat de Llobregat de Seat and the Navarra of Landabe de VW ), as well as in the dealer network. The alliance contemplates the possibility of expanding it to other countries where Volkswagen is present.

The plan contemplates the development of the charging infrastructure in the country, which the partners signed last summer as the first step of the alliance, as well as integrating Iberdrola’s infrastructure in the navigators of electric vehicles and promoting the use of renewable energy. The three partners estimate that, taking into account the expected evolution of the electric vehicle fleet in Spain, the deployment of a network of around 350,000 urban and interurban public charging points would be required by 2030.

In this sense, Iberdrola is rolling out a public recharging network to ensure sufficient capillarity, including fast and ultra-fast charging (HPC) in the country’s corridors and main cities, according to the company chaired by Ignacio Sánchez Galán, for whom the company has “the technology, capabilities, knowledge and determination to create together a more sustainable model and configure an ecosystem that allows our country to continue leading this field at the European level”.

The CEO of Volkswagen and chairman of the Board of Directors of Seat, Herbert Diess, has indicated: “With the signing of this agreement, we are laying the foundations for the future of electric mobility in the Iberian Peninsula, in a definitive step towards its electrification . Spain has great potential to become a hub of electric mobility in Europe, and for this it is necessary to transform the second largest European automobile industry ”.

The goal of the car company is to use 100% green energy in the electric vehicle supply chain by 2050. Seat and Cupra, Volkswagen’s Spanish sports range brand, plan to launch five new electric and hybrid models, in addition to the electric version of the Seat Mii. The Volkswagen Group España Distribución brands (Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles) plan to have a total of eight pure electric models and four plug-in hybrids in the Spanish market, where they already have a wide range deployed.

Apart from this alliance, the two groups will participate in a public-private consortium led by Seat to set up the first Spanish factory of batteries for electric cars. The project, which was announced by the Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto, will be open to other partners and will be included among the strategic projects for economic recovery and transformation (known as PERTE). The agreement was consolidated in the visit of the King and the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to the Martorell facilities on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the creation of Seat.

Iberdrola has launched an investment plan of 150,000 million euros until 2030 (75,000 million until 2025) with which it will triple renewable capacity and double network assets and take advantage of the opportunities of the energy revolution. In Spain, these investments amount to around 14,300 million euros by 2025. It currently has an installed renewable capacity of 35,000 MW. The company is implementing a sustainable mobility plan, with which it will intensify the installation of 150,000 charging points for electric vehicles in the coming years, prioritizing high-efficiency stations in corridors and highways, both in Spain and in other European countries.