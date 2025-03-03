Iberdrola has signed an agreement with the Italian Pam Panorama To supply the company’s supermarkets and hypermarkets for a total of 1,000 Gigawatts hour (GWh).

This agreement, as described by energy in a statement, will imply that the Italian company will receive energy from renewable sources for its points of sale PAM, Panorama, Pam Local and Pam Cityin Italy.

For Iberdrola, this alliance promotes competitiveness and accelerates the electrification process, allowing a reduction of more than 38,300 tons Annual carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to the needs of 40,300 homes.

The treatment adds to those that energy has agreed with other Italian companies, such as Bticino, Acciaierie Venete, Prima Sole Components and Bayer Italy.

Thanks to the “imminent” inauguration of its third operational plant and the completion of the construction of four additional photovoltaic projects, Iberdrola will have an installed capacity of around 400 megawatts in Italy.

In total, the company maintains 15 agreements in Europeincluding large companies such as Amazon, with which it has signed wind and photovoltaic energy sale agreements in Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom for the East Anglia Three Marine Wind Park.