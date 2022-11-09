MADRID/LONDON (Reuters) – Iberdrola plans to invest 47 billion euros ($47 billion) in its electricity grids, renewable energy production and customer business in 2023-2025 and expects an increase in profits, the company said. Spanish energy company this Wednesday.

Iberdrola is striving to remain one of the global leaders in renewable energy at a time when utilities face a challenging transition away from fossil fuels, accelerated by the need to reduce Russia’s energy dependence.

In an update to its strategy, Iberdrola said 57% of the investment, or 27 billion euros, would go to power grids in the UK, Brazil, Spain and the US.

The electric company said that 85% of this investment is guaranteed, with deals already closed or expected to close next year.

Around 17 billion euros of the total investment of 47 billion will go to renewable energy. Almost half of that will be spent on offshore wind power.

“If we are to learn a lesson from the current crisis, it is the imperative need to quickly provide electrification for a safer, cleaner and more competitive energy system,” said Iberdrola CEO Ignacio Galan.

“The global investment plans we set out today will help us bring more self-sufficiency and resilience against potential energy shocks in the countries where we operate, reducing their dependence on oil and gas and continuing their path to ‘net zero’,” he added.

Italy’s Enel, which controls Spanish utility Endesa, said it plans to spend 160 billion euros ($190 billion) over the next 10 years to become a green ‘super major’, of which 70 billion would be spent on renewables to triple. capacity 120 gigawatts (GW).

Iberdrola currently has 40 GW of renewable capacity, said new CEO Armando Martinez at the company’s meeting with the capital markets in London.

The company plans to deliver 52 GW of new installed renewable energy capacity by 2025, he added. More than half of the new capacity is already secured and around 95% of production in 2025 is under contract.

According to analysts at investment bank Jefferies, the target for adding renewables by 2025 has been reduced from the previous 60 GW, while the target for 2030 has been revised to around 80 GW, from 95 GW previously.

Iberdrola’s net income is expected to increase between 5.2 billion and 5.4 billion euros by 2025, from an expectation of 4 billion euros to 4.2 billion euros in 2022, the Spanish company said.

(By Jesus Aguado and Jessica Jones in Madrid and Nina Chestney in London)