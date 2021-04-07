The company urges that this amount be raised by 40% over the plan for 2022-2024, in order to meet the challenge of decarbonization Ignacio Sánchez Galán, president of Iberdrola, in a meeting with staff in Murcia, in a file photo. / LV ZENÓN GUILLÉN Thursday, April 8, 2021, 01:21



Iberdrola will allocate more than 135 million euros to the Region during the 2022-2024 period through its investment plan in smart grids. All with the triple objective of meeting demand growth –associated with the electrification of transport and air conditioning– and production, with more renewables and remote generation.