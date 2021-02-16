Iberdrola’s East Anglia One offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

Iberdrola will promote floating offshore wind energy in Spain, a technology in development that has only a handful of active renewable parks in the world. If successful, this will be the first project of its kind on an industrial scale in Spain. The investment will exceed 1,000 million for the commissioning of 300 megawatts (MW) on the Spanish coast with turbines not anchored to the seabed, according to the energy company. The forecast is that it will be operational in 2026, it would generate more than 2,800 jobs per year and would involve 66 technology centers and Spanish companies, 52 of them SMEs.

The group chaired by Ignacio Sánchez Galán has presented this project to the program Next Generation EU, since it understands that it is in line with the pillars of the plan designed by the Government to benefit from these community funds. Iberdrola considers that the project represents an opportunity to develop the value chain in the country and position the Spanish industry as an international benchmark. In addition, the energy company believes that this would only be the beginning, since it has identified the possibility of developing up to 2,000 MW of floating offshore wind power in the country (on the Galician, Andalusian or Canary Islands).

With these initial 300 MW, according to the firm, in the pre-construction phase (2021-2022) between 1,000 and 2,000 employees would be generated. An activity that would involve nine autonomous communities and contribute to the fight against climate change: it would prevent the emission into the atmosphere of 202,500 tons of CO₂ per year.

The energy company has submitted 150 initiatives to the EU recovery funds, among which is this project. If they all go ahead, Iberdola would mobilize 21,000 million in investments that would generate 45,000 jobs per year, an economic growth of more than 1.5% of GDP and would improve Spain’s competitiveness. In addition, the group points out, it would help prevent the depopulation of rural areas, since part of the investment (7,000 million) would go to these areas.

The company already has experience in this type of project and has collaborated with Spanish suppliers such as Navantia, Windar, Ingeteam or Haizea Wind for the construction of critical components for their offshore wind farms. All this activity has driven a business base that has led Spain to be the fifth country in the world by number of factories in the supply chain of the offshore wind sector.

Iberdrola, for its part, also stands out as an international benchmark in this market, since it has one of the largest offshore wind portfolios in the world with more than 30 gigawatts (GW): it has parks in the German Baltic Sea (Wikinger Baltic Eagle ), in the North Sea (East Anglia One and East Anglia Hub) and the Irish Sea (West of Duddon Sands). In addition, it powers the Vineyard Wind 1 (800 MW off the Massachusetts coast), Park City Wind (804 MW) and Kitty Hawk (Virginia) projects, as well as Saint Brieuc, on the French coast.

It has also recently accessed an early-stage portfolio in new markets in Sweden, Japan, Poland and Ireland, as well as Denmark where it will attend the next auction with Total. offshore of the country in the Thor offshore wind farm (1 GW). In fact, by 2025, the company expects to reach 60 GW of installed renewable capacity in the world, of the 4 GW will be offshore wind.