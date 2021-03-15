After the collapse of the automotive sector in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, companies are now struggling to regain their leadership. And electrification is one of the keys for the future. For this reason, Iberdrola, the Volkswagen group and Seat have reinforced their collaboration with the signing of a strategic alliance to give it a new impetus in Spain with a double objective. On the one hand, to supply renewable energy in the electric vehicle value chain and, on the other, to develop a network of public charging infrastructure.

Thus, the three companies made public yesterday in the framework of the ‘Power Day’ of the German consortium this agreement with which they undertake to “expand their commitment to electric mobility” in several aspects. In the first place, this plan contemplates the supply of renewable energy to the Volkswagen group’s facilities in the Iberian Peninsula, to advance the goal of being carbon neutral by 2050.

Another area of ​​the agreement will be the development of the charging infrastructure. The three partners estimate that, taking into account the expected evolution of the electric vehicle fleet in Spain, the deployment of around 350,000 points would be needed by 2030, thus covering the main Spanish routes with charging points.

“The agreement shows the potential of the union of industry leaders to accelerate the decarbonization of the economy, as well as in the economic recovery by creating millions of sustainable jobs throughout Europe,” said the president of Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, which indicated that this alliance is a “giant step” towards that path.

For his part, the CEO of the Volkswagen group, Herbert Diess, pointed out that this agreement “lays the foundations” for the future of electric mobility and is a “definitive step” towards the electrification of the Peninsula. Along the same lines, the president of Seat, Wayne Griffiths, affirmed that it is a “historic” moment that provides the opportunity to lay the foundations for the country’s industrial future.