Tremendous controversy has raised the purchase of Iberdrola, while in the federal government he announces that he has achieved his nationalization. On the other hand, the company reports in Spain that it did the business of its life by selling 80 percent of its liabilities, which was qualified as a positive divestment. No one can deny that Iberdrola was the favorite enemy of the 4T, in addition to having the stigma of former President Felipe Calderón, since it now belongs to the government of Mexico, surely in economic terms the sale of the business for 6 billion dollars for the company Spanish was to win the lottery.

While on the part of the federal governmentl the purchase of 13 power generation plants from Iberdrola represents generating better prices for consumers. The truth is that, in the last discussion of the energy reform, the deputies of Morena demonized the Spanish company, the turns that life takes.

From the outset, the deputies of Morena will have to keep all the qualifiers against Iberdrola. It is expected that over time the federal government will show that they were the big winner and achieve the goal of lowering electricity prices, President López Obrador himself pointed out that they carried out this operation to strengthen the CFE.

If the price of electricity is lowered and the Federal Electricity Commission strengthened, then the purchase of Iberdrola can be described as successful, surely the AMLO government is well advised, has well measured the time and benefitss, it will be known if it was a strikeout or a home run by President López Obrador, so be very attentive.

Outstanding. where still The end of the internal conflict is not near to renew the state leadership is in the PRI Sinaloa, they simply give it time and have not been able to reach an agreement. This week the meetings and talks will be reactivated to try to move forward, they are getting closer to the elections and they are still far from the agreements.

So far the bets remain the same, there are two favorites, Álvaro Ruelas and Érika Sánchez, in that order they are shaping up to assume the leadership of the PRI. At the national level, the president of the CEN, Alejandro “Alito” Moreno, has said that he does not want to interfere, that if it were an imposition he would have already appointed, but he wants there to be an agreement.

They have told us that, in case they do not agree between Álvaro Ruelas and Érika Sánchez, A third option already sounds, Gómer Monárrez, a very close and dear friend of Alito Moreno. So far they are the three names that sound strong, the rest seem to be out of the game.

This week there could be signs, we will be waiting to talk to you, the only sure thing is that they are going against the clock and the threats from groups of dissatisfied PRI members to leave the party are increasing, the closer the elections get, the stronger the coup would be, like this that a decision is urgently needed.

Diary. Today, at 9:00 a.m., Governor Rubén Rocha Moya will have his weekly conference, it will be very interesting to know the pulse and the political agenda for the next few days, the issue of the UAS was lowered in intensity, results will come of the Easter operation and pending how the board moves towards 2024.

Political Memory. “Fate is like a person and it stops bothering us if we show that we don’t care what it does to us”: Fernando Pessoa.

