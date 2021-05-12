Iberdrola has obtained a net profit of 1,025 million euros, which represents a decrease of 18.45% compared to the 1,257 million it obtained in the same period last year. However, adjusted net profit (without considering the extraordinary impact of the Siemens Gamesa divestment carried out in the first quarter of 2020) increased by 12% to 1,082 million euros, as explained by the company in the statement of results delivered to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

During the aforementioned period, Iberdrola increased its investments to 2,507 million euros (+ 45%), which represents a record in one quarter. This investment effort has focused on the business of networks (50% of the total) and renewables (42%). By countries, the United States (725 million), Brazil (698 million) and Spain (546.5 million) concentrate about 80% of the investment. The rest is completed by other European markets, the United Kingdom and Australia.

This investment record has been accompanied by a good operating performance: reported Ebitda grew by 2%, to 2,814 million, including the impact of covid-19 (-65 million) and the exchange rate (-231 million). Excluding these effects, Iberdrola reached an Ebitda of 3,110 million in the first quarter of the year, 12.2% more. As of March, 81% of the group’s Ebitda comes from countries with an A rating.

The president of Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, stated that “the acceleration of investments allows us to grow at a faster rate than initially planned, for example in Spain, where we are generating more than 30,000 new jobs at our suppliers. Iberdrola is using all its financial strength and leadership at the service of the economic recovery of the countries in which we are present ”.

Megawatt portfolio

At the end of the quarter, the portfolio amounted to 78,000 megawatts (MW) and, of these, 18,700 MW are under construction and cover 100% of the installed capacity planned until 2022 and 75% of that estimated by 2025, which will reach 60,000 Installed renewable MW. In Spain alone, the company has connection rights for 15,000 MW and land for an equivalent capacity. The notable expansion of the portfolio in offshore wind in the last 12 months (20,000 MW at the end of the quarter), based on new growth platforms with great potential, such as Japan, Poland, Sweden and Ireland, will allow the group to achieve the 12,000 MW operational in 2030.

In networks, half of the investment went to Brazil, where the group acquired Brasilia’s distributor Neoenergia Distribuiçao Brasil (formerly CEB-D) for 403 million. And a third part, around 300 million, went to the United States, where the construction of the Necec line has begun, which will allow transporting energy from Canada. In Spain, it has presented a network investment plan for 4,300 million, an 80% increase over current investments.

As a consequence of the change in the generation mix, Iberdrola’s emissions in Europe have reached historical lows in the first quarter: they are 28 gr CO2 / kWh and one-tenth of the emissions of its European and American competitors. The company no longer produces with coal or fuel oil, relocating its workforce and generating new jobs through investments. In this way, the group avoids future risks associated with decommissioning or labor while it is very well placed to maintain the leadership of its investment cycle in renewables and networks: 90% of its long-term plan is aligned with the green taxonomy defined by the European Union, according to the company.

Iberdrola intensified its alliance strategy during the period to accelerate the electrification of the economy. In this sense, it reached an agreement for co-investment in renewables with Mapfre and agreed to go, together with Total, to the tender for a new offshore wind project in Denmark. With BP he will analyze the development of the largest green hydrogen project in the refining sector in Spain. Iberdrola has also sealed strategic alliances with Volkswagen, Mercedes and Renault to electrify vehicle production and promote sustainable mobility and with Wallbox, as well as with Fertiberia, Diageo (in the United Kingdom) and Porcelanosa, with which it projects sustainable solutions for their industries, based on green hydrogen technology.

Debt reduction

The group reduced its debt by more than 1,300 million, to 36,305 million, as well as its cost, to 3.3%, after reducing it by 12 basis points. The cash flow it grows 7%, standing at 2,270 million, and liquidity reaches 17,000 million, enough to cover the needs of 21 months.

The company has strengthened its position in green and sustainable financing, exceeding 32,000 million, and remains the largest private issuer of green bonds in the world. In April, the group signed a new multi-currency and sustainable credit line for 2,500 million, with pre-Covid conditions, and launched the largest program of sustainable promissory notes for a Spanish company, for 5,000 million euros, linked to ESG indicators ( environmental, social and governance).

The group maintains the strategy of increasing shareholder remuneration. The Board of Directors has proposed to the General Shareholders’ Meeting the distribution of a complementary dividend charged to 2020 of 0.252 euros gross per share. This completes a total remuneration of 0.42 euros gross per share, 5% more.