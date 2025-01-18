Iberdrola, through Avangrid, its subsidiary in the United States, has been internationally recognized for its response to emergencies resulting from the extreme storms that occurred in the East of the country in 2024.

Specifically, The Edison Electric Institute has highlighted the quick and immediate work of two of the company’s distributors in the country, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Central Maine Power (CMP) to restore electric service after Storm Debby in August and heavy snowfall in Maine in April, the company reported.

During Storm Debby, which caused strong gusts of wind, rain that caused flooding of much of the country’s East Coast, iEven tornadoes, between August 5 and 9, the energy company deployed more than 1,300 workers to restore service to the more than 100,000 customers left without power.

Meanwhile, the heavy snow and freeze that hit Maine on April 4, 2024 left more than 270,000 customers without power across the state. Snow loading on trees due to the weight of the snow, along with strong winds, were the main causes of damage.

More than 1,100 crews participated in the major restoration effort that included damage assessmentstree felling and repairs to electrical infrastructure.

Response to extreme events

Iberdrola’s main priority in the event of any storm, with its customers and with the communities in which it is present, is the rapid restoration of energy. In Spain, he has recently highlighted his work in the face of the consequences caused by the passage of DANA in the southeast of the country.

With more than 180,000 people without electricity supply, the company mobilized more than 500 workers in the affected areas of Valencia, 200 of them during the first day. The rapid action and response by the company with all the resources at its disposal, including the installation of more than 120 generating sets, It allowed approximately 90% of the affected electricity supply to be recovered in just 48 hours and in just over 72 hours all residents were able to recover their supply.

Iberdrola announced this week that it will invest 100 million euros to redesign the Valencian distribution network through the illuminate project that will benefit more than 650,000 customers. More than 1,000 operators from contracting companies, coordinated by an internal team of 35 people, will be in charge of building an even more robust, automated, digitalized and resilient network, prepared for possible extreme phenomena that may occur in the future.