Iberdrola The autopilot seems to have put, and the company works alone. After a few years of record profits, the Spanish electricity continues on that path, and last year it grew again in benefits by 17% and, something important, did it with a … investment exceeding 17,000 million euros.

Specifically, the company chaired by Ignacio Sánchez Galán It had a benefit of 5,612 million euros in 2024, which represents an increase of 17% with respect to the previous year, driven by historical total investments of 17,000 million in the year, the company reported, which thus spray its forecast of benefit of about 5.5 billion euros.

The adjusted net profit of the electric one reached 5,530 million euros last year, 15% more than the net benefit of 2023. Meanwhile, the gross exploitation result (EBITDA) grew 17% in 2024, up to 16,848 million euros, impacted by the revenues of the disinvestment of thermal generation assets and due to the strong operational performance for greater base of assets and better returns obtained in the business of Networks, as well as more production with better prices, along with a standardization of margins in the electricity production and customers business.

With regard to investment, 5%increased organically, to 11,946 million eurosGroup record and, additionally, about 5,000 million euros were disbursed in the corporate transactions of ENW (United Kingdom) and Advagrid (United States), funds obtained from the disinversion of thermal generation assets, thus continuing with a strategy focused on networks as a priority and with a selective approach to renewables.

Regarding energy performance, the first Spanish electricity beat distributed electricity record – the energy that the company transports through its networks – in 2024 with 238,164 GWh, 1.9% more compared to 2023.

These figures, according to the company itself, is due “to the recovery of electric demand in all areas where the company operates electrical networks in the countries of Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil and electrification.”

This demand increase had an impact on the renewable production of Iberdrola, which also reached a record, rubbing the 83,300 GWh, 5% more than the previous year. In the Spanish case – with the sum of all the sources – it raised its generation by 13%, reaching 33,300 GWh. There was a small growth in solar energy, a 10% drop in wind, and it was the hydraulic with a 30% rise that demonstrated the best performance in electric production. The great fall came with the combined cycles (-31%), due to the bad year that this technology has had in the first months of 2024.

The total production of the company is 132,499 GWh (-21.4%), taking into account that the sale of 8,500 MW of combined cycles in Mexico was closed in the first quarter of 2024.