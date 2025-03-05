He Benidorm Terra mythical theme park It will begin its season with a novelty in all its leisure attractions: they will move and work with Lto photovoltaic solar energy produced in the tourist and recreational complex itself. Alicante company has reached an agreement with Iberdrolawhich has been in charge of the project and installation.

The new photovoltaic plant of self -consumption of Terra mythical has approximately 9,000 solar panels which explains the energy group have been installed on the existing covers of buildings and attractions of the emblematic theme park of the Costa Blanca.

The company that controls the businessman Georges Santa María, also owner of the Aqualandia and Mundomar Aquatic Parks of Benidorm, plans to open its season for next summer on May 16.

The energy installation has a total power of 5 megawatts (MW) And it allows the generation every year more than 6,700 megawatts hour, the equivalent to the consumption of almost 2,000 homes.

Savings

According to Iberdrola, the energy produced by photovoltaic panels from the sun’s rays will mean A saving of more than 60% of the usual consumption of the parkwhich uses electricity to give life to its great attractions in addition to supplying other services such as hospitality and different dependencies.

The energy company emphasizes that each of the solar modules used is of the latest generation, as well as the half hundred sensorized and connected high performance investors installed with the new system, which will allow the monitoring of the installation in real time.

Within the framework of its commitment to the acceleration of the energy transition, Iberdrola not only promotes self -consumption favoring its incorporation into the electrical system through its networks, but also leads the customer management market of this modality in the country. In cases such as that of Terra Mítica, the savings generated is produced by a triple route: the energy produced by the installation that the user does not have to buy, the compensation for the non -consumed energy surpluses that is discharged into the network and savings for lower taxes.