The Region will have a plant for the generation of green hydrogen. Iberdrola is contemplating the construction of a hydrogeneration facility with an electrolyzer power of 5 megawatts (MW), which will allow the production and supply of renewable hydrogen to the regional heavy transport fleet and thus move towards increasingly sustainable mobility. It will be located on a plot next to the A-7 highway, in the section between Alcantarilla and Alhama de Murcia. The initial phase of the works is scheduled for the first half of 2022 and its completion, for the first quarter of 2025.

The project, for public use, modular and expandable, involves an investment of more than 18 million euros and includes the construction of a self-consumption photovoltaic plant on the site which, added to Iberdrola’s renewable energy, will allow the facility to be supplied only electricity from emission-free energies.

The energy company leads this initiative, presented to the Next Generation EU program and which has the institutional support of the Ministry of Business and Industry. The objective is to generate and supply green hydrogen to fleets of heavy road transport, fleets of intercity buses and light industrial vehicles. In addition, important Murcian companies and institutions such as Primafrio, Transportes El Mosca, Disfrimur and the Regional Federation of Murcia Transport Organizations and Companies (Froet) participate in this project.

It will have an impact of 900 direct and indirect jobs during its construction and operation



A key aspect is that it will have an important driving effect for the regional economy, with the creation of almost 900 direct and indirect jobs during its construction and operation, as well as the contracting of services and the purchase of equipment from Murcian companies.

The project is complementary to the one presented by the company in Alicante, Valencia and Zaragoza, also oriented to transport, and to the one that is already being developed in the Barcelona Free Zone, where the construction and operation of a hydrogeneration station that they will use has been awarded for ten years. the Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB) buses and other fleets and industries in the polygon, for which hydrogen supply coverage will be provided for road transport to Aragon, the Valencian Community and Catalonia.

In total, Iberdrola has also submitted 53 hydrogen-related projects to the Next Generation EU program, which would trigger investments of 2,500 million to reach an annual production of 60,000 tons / year.

Tractor agent



And it is that it is convinced that the energy transition can act as a key driving agent in the transformation of the industrial fabric and the green recovery of the economy and employment in the Region and in Spain. To do this, it has launched a historic investment plan of 75,000 million euros for the period 2020-2025; of these 14,300 million euros are focused on Spain.

Additionally, the company has presented 150 initiatives to the Next Generation EU program – in the fields of heat electrification, floating ‘offshore’, sustainable mobility, green hydrogen, innovative renewables, smart grids, circular economy and energy storage -, which would mobilize investments of 21,000 million and would involve more than 350 small and medium-sized companies.