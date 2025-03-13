After having obtained the concession of the work license from the Madrid City Council, the space Iberdrola Music In Villaverde, together with Getafe Norte, he has begun his infrastructure and accessibility improvement project. Lassenda Xperience Madrid, manager of this reform, seeks to transform the space, which covers an extension of more than 180,000 square meters, “in an epicenter of music and entertainment, consolidating it as a key engine for the cultural and economic development of the city and making it the most sustainable leisure at the most sustainable leisure at Europe.”

During the first phase of the works that are about to start, the works will condition the enclosure, the accesses and put underground the high voltage line that the space crosses. It is expected that the works will be extended until June, one month before the celebration of the most important event that hosts every year, the festival Mad cool.

After the noise and mobility problems that have been affecting the residents of the enclosure, Lassenda Xperience Madrid, a business group with 40 years of experience in the organization and management of cultural events and entertainment in Spain, aims to “positively impact the local community improving security and accessibility.”

The City Council of Getafe believes that these works will not be enough, since “the enclosure is not in the right place because of the problems that causes neighbors in terms of noise, discomfort and mobility,” and its mayor, Sara Hernández, has reported that they are waiting to have a joint meeting with delegation of the Government and City Council of Madrid, after the one that the delegate of the Government, Francisco Martín, The works license without attending to Getafe’s claims: “The Community of Madrid has lowered its arms in its work of supramunicipal coordination and allows and power that a municipality like Madrid moves from the requests and needs of another adjoining as Getafe, which is allowed or listening to.”









Hernández claims to be enabled A pedestrian step «that allows to cross the M-45 below safelya new subway station in Marconi, the improvement of public transport and the acoustic shielding of the M-45 ». On the other hand, the mayor has also reported that the enclosure managers have contacted the City Council to propose collaboration agreements to extend to Getafe the economic benefits that are generated from musical activities, “which have not yet been completed” but that will focus on areas “such as the hiring of companies and well -being of the residents of Getafe, the promotion of hostels and local hotels, and participation in social activities.”

Rafael Coto, CEO of Lassenda Madrid Xperience, says that «the transformation of Iberdrola Music is a key milestone in our vision of turning this space into a cultural and entertainment reference nationally and internationally. Our goal is to offer an innovative, sustainable space and with a first level infrastructure that allows artists and public to live unique experiences. We want Iberdrola Music to be synonymous with excellence, accessibility and positive impact. A meeting point for experiences in Madrid ».

Thus, space seeks to become the most sustainable enclosure in Europe for leisure and culture, “embodying the company’s will to bring the fight against climate change to all areas of society.” Through the complete electrification of the scenarios with energy of 100% green origin, Iberdrola Music seeks to avoid the emission of tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.

The first major event after the completion of the works, the Mad Cool festival, will take place on July 10, 11 and 12. Recently its daily program was revealed and its poster was expanded with the incorporation of Nine Inch Nails, Bad Nerves, Geordie Greep, Chloé Callet and Kingfishr. In addition, this year Brunch Electronik X Mad Cool premieres, an unpublished day dedicated to electronic music.

The Festival will begin on Thursday, July 10 with great names such as Kings of Leon, Gracie Abrams, Iggy Pop and Weezer, among others. On Friday, July 11 will be led by the aforementioned Nine Inch Nails in addition to Noah Kahan, Alanis Morissette and Benson Boone, while on Saturday, July 12 will be Olivia Rodrigo, Justice, Arde Bogotá and Thirty Seconds to Mars who will head the Festival line-up.