Iberdrola and the National Association of European Centers and Innovation (Ance) have allied to search and promote emerging companies, entrepreneurs, researchers or specialist who help the energy to develop Technological solutions innovative that drive the photovoltaic sector.

“We are interested in any type of technology that can improve efficiency, reduce costs, increase durability or facilitate the integration of Photovoltaic systems In different environments, “they indicate from Iberdrola.

Within that ideas are related to solar generation, the company does not set limits, although it is interested in three lines: the integration of solar panels in buildings and structures in a aesthetic and functional way, in the integration of photovoltaic systems in agricultural environments or that better biodiversity in the environment of the facilities, or in solutions that improve the construction, operation, maintenance and recycling of photovoltaic systems. “This includes tools for real -time monitoring and predictive maintenance, such as advanced sensors, data analysis software and artificial intelligence systems, among others,” he adds.

While for Iberdrola it is a technological improvement, for those selected, it is the signing of a collaboration agreement for the development of a concept test (Poc), in which the program of start-ups From Iberdrola, Perseus, covers the costs of pilot activities and provides the necessary technical support, giving access to infrastructure and real data to the entrepreneur to prove their solution. In addition, Perseus could offer the winner the opportunity to climb his solution by adapting it through commercial agreements, and even consider investing in it if the pilot’s result is satisfactory.

The process began on February 7 with the beginning of the reception of proposals, whose deadline will expire on March 7; In this month, the company will remain open at interactions with suppliers, to solve doubts in the proposals. Culminated in the deadline, on March 8 the analysis of the proposals will begin, as well as a process of random meetings with the start-upswhich will end on April 2. On April 23, the finalists of the process will be published, and in May 2025 the winner of the challenge will be chosen.