Thursday, March 7, 2024, 09:19











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Iberdrola has decided to launch an operation to acquire all the capital of Avangrid, its subsidiary in the United States, with a takeover bid (public acquisition offer) that aims to capture 18.4% of that firm's capital, as announced to the CNMV. Until now, the…

This content is exclusive for subscribers