Iberdrola launched this Tuesday the issuance of a hybrid bond for an amount of 2,000 million euros, the largest to date. The operation has been structured in two tranches, both perpetual, but with a repurchase date at six years, in the first tranche, and at nine years, in the second. Later, you can buy them back on an annual basis in each case, coinciding with the coupon payment date.

The coupon has been set at 1.45% and 1.825%, respectively. Both are below the minimum coupon paid to date by the company in an operation of these characteristics (1.874% in the 5.5-year tranche issued last November). These conditions are very advantageous as it is a subordinated instrument, whose amortization and payment of coupons depend on the decision of the issuer, according to the company.

The amount of 2,000 million euros coincides with the needs established for 2021 by Iberdrola’s investment plan in this type of financing. Thus, in just one month, the group would have already met its objective in this regard for this year. In addition, hybrid bonds are computed as capital at 50%, according to the methodology of the main credit bureaus. rating, with which this operation contributes to maintaining the group’s credit ratings.

The registered demand has reflected the enormous interest of the market, reaching over 10 billion euros, which is more than five times the initial offer. This has been made possible by the participation of more than 380 qualified investors. The placement has been carried out by Citi, BBVA, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Santander, Natixis and Natwest, among others.

The funds obtained will be used to finance and refinance the offshore wind farms of Saint-Brieuc (France), which will have an installed capacity of 496 megawatts (MW); and Baltic Eagle (Germany), with a capacity of 476 MW. In addition, Iberdrola has also announced this Tuesday that it has shortlisted Siemens Gamesa, a company in which it had a stake until recently, as the preferred supplier of the East Anglia Hub, a macro-complex offshore wind farm in UK waters.

These projects are part of the 75,000 million euro investment plan launched by Iberdrola for the 2020-2025 period. Of this amount, most will go to growth in renewables – to double the capacity to 60 GW in 2025 -, new smart grids and more storage capacity, with which 80% of the plan would correspond to sustainable investments, according to the criteria of the European Union.

With this new issue, the company chaired by Ignacio Sánchez Galán has issued 24,000 million euros in green financing, of which more than 15,000 million correspond to green financing and, around 9,000 million, to credit lines subject to sustainability criteria. The operation places Iberdrola as the largest issuing group of green bonds in the world.