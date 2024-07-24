Iberdrola Chairman Ignacio Sánchez Galán has announced that the company will submit a binding offer for the British company Electricity North West (ENW), which manages the electricity grid in the North West of England. However, the executive has pointed out that the bid will be made on “reasonable terms” and, “as we have always done, we will be prudent and with requirements in terms of profitability.” Galán made these statements at the analysts’ conference for the presentation of Iberdrola’s half-year accounts, which have resulted in a record profit of 4,134 million euros, 64% more than in the same period last year, thanks to the sale of assets in Mexico (especially its combined cycle plants). Along with Iberdrola, an alliance formed by Engie and the Canadian fund Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec (CDPQ) have shown their interest in ENW.

In a statement sent this morning to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Iberdrola highlights record investments of 5,276 million until June, 16% more than in 2023. For its part, the gross operating profit (ebitda) reached 9,614 million euros, with a growth of 27%. Excluding the sale of Mexico, the ebitda was 7,897 million euros, 9% more than in the first half of 2023. The shares have started the day with increases of 1.27%.

According to Iberdrola, the growth in profits was driven by an increase in the network asset base and by the new tariff frameworks in the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil. In addition, it recorded a record of renewable production and a recurring growth in hydroelectric production through storage, which reached 3,000 GWh in six months in the Iberian Peninsula (25% of total hydroelectric production). Another factor that has enabled operational growth was the increase in the portfolio of PPAs (clean energy purchase agreements) with industrial clients and the improvement in the commercial markets of the Iberian Peninsula and the United Kingdom.

In the first half of the year, the company chaired by Ignacio Sánchez Galán has made purchases worth more than 7 billion euros from tens of thousands of suppliers and its tax contribution worldwide has grown by 20%, reaching 5.3 billion euros.

Data centers

The statement says that, given the exponential increase in electricity needs for data centres, Iberdrola has “a unique position, since it has 8,000 GWh committed per year to large technology companies.” In fact, in his speech to analysts, Galán confirmed the creation of a new company “to boost the growth opportunity that the data centre business represents,” as he announced. Five days and is called CPD4Green.

The executive said that more details about this company will be revealed in the coming weeks, which is currently in the promotion and development phase so that “it can install its own data centres in those places that are deemed appropriate.” Specifically, he specified that the initiative will start in Spain, although there will also be important opportunities in the United States. “In Oregon, where we have a significant presence, and also in other areas of the West Coast of the country, as well as in the United Kingdom and other countries.”

The company notes that it is making “firm progress” on its 2024-2026 Strategic Plan presented in March. Of the €5.276 billion invested in the period, 56% has been allocated to the United States and the United Kingdom, 19% to the Iberian Peninsula, 15% to Latin America, and 10% to other European countries and Australia. 51% of the investments have been for networks (€2.708 billion), which represented an increase of 23% compared to the same period of the previous year. The network asset base has reached €43.3 billion, 7% more than in the first half of 2023.

Investments in renewables have grown by 10% in the first half of the year, reaching €2,167 million. Thanks to these investments, the group has added 3,100 MW of new renewables, currently exceeding 43,400 MW worldwide. In the last 12 months, some 800 MW of offshore wind have been installed, which represents an increase of 60% compared to the same period in 2023, given the addition of Saint Brieuc in France, Vineyard Wind 1 in the USA and Baltic Eagle in Germany, currently reaching 2,300 MW.

The offshore wind projects included in the plan are already secured and under construction, and it is expected that by 2026, 4,800 new MW will be operational and will contribute 1.8 billion euros to EBITDA that year, compared to 400 million euros in this semester.

Thanks to the good performance of the company’s business and the sale of the Mexican business, the group has achieved an operating cash flow of 11,362 million euros in just six months, compared to 5,731 million in the same period of the previous year, which represents an increase of 98%. The sale of assets in Mexico generated income of more than 5,400 million euros, with capital gains of 1,165 million euros after taxes recorded in the income statement for the half year.

Double-digit forecasts

With a debt of 45.153 billion euros, which it has reduced by 2.679 billion since December, the group has increased the cash flow to net debt ratio by 10 basis points compared to the first half of 2023, up to 25%, and has obtained 4.8 billion euros of new financing, which allows liquidity to reach 21.7 billion euros. In this way, Iberdrola could cover 24 months of financial needs without resorting to the market.

In addition, in accordance with the approval of the general meeting, shareholder remuneration has been increased by 11.4% to 0.558 euros per share, charged to the 2023 results. On July 29, the company will pay the complementary dividend of 0.351 euros per share. Iberdrola has already reached the dividend floor of 0.55 euros per share set in the strategic plan, and the company expects it to rise to a range of between 0.61 and 0.66 euros per share in 2026.

The group’s forecasts for the year as a whole are for double-digit net profit growth (excluding any capital gains from asset rotations) thanks to the contribution of new investments in networks, tariff revisions in the US, the United Kingdom and Brazil and the 1,600 MW of renewable energy under construction.

In the current market context, Iberdrola has more than 100 million kWh of storage, plus 20 million kWh under construction and 150 million kWh for future projects to capture the value of renewables and reduce price volatility.

