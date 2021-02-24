Iberdrola will expand the current investment plan from 75,000 million until 2025 to 150,000 million until 2030. In this way, the company expects to reach an installed power of 95 GW by the end of the decade and will multiply the current by two until 60 GW in 2025. Likewise , will have a regulated asset base of 60,000 million euros, which will be 47,000 million in 2025. At the end of 2020, the value of these assets amounted to 31,100 million and in 2021 it will grow to 36,000 million (16% more) with the contributions from operations in the integration phase (PNM Resources, in the United States, and the distributor CEB-D, in Brazil).

Last year, the company accelerated its investments to respond to the challenges of the energy transition to a record $ 9,246 million, 13% higher than the previous year. 91% of this volume was allocated to the development of renewable projects and electricity networks.

The investment effort and the operating evolution boosted the net profit for the year to 3,610.7 million, 4.2% more. The growth would have been 10% if the impact of covid-19 is excluded, which was 238 million during the year. The planned investments and the evolution of the businesses to 2030 would allow Iberdrola to achieve a net profit of 5,000 million euros in 2025 and of around 7,000 million in 2030.

In 2021, the company estimates to reach a net profit of between 3.7 and 3.8 billion. The growth in results allows Iberdrola to propose a remuneration to the shareholder out of 2020 of 0.42 euros per share, 5% more than in 2019. The board of directors will propose at the shareholders’ meeting the approval of a complementary dividend distribution , of 0.252 euros, which will be added to the 0.168 euros paid as an interim dividend. For 2021, it foresees the distribution of a dividend of 0.44 euros. The company anticipates a dividend of 0.56 euros per share for 2025 and of around 0.75 euros per share in 2030. This dividend policy represents an increase in shareholder remuneration of 40% in the period 2019-2025 and of approximately 90% between 2019-2030.

The gross operating profit (ebitda) was 10,715 million (8% more), if the impact of 218 million of the covid-19 and the effect of the exchange rate is excluded, which has been 487 million. By business, 75% of the total amount comes from regulated areas (networks) and renewables, while, by geography, 76% comes from countries with rating A. Offshore wind contributes 585 million in this chapter, after growing 72%.

During the year, the company chaired by Ignacio Sánchez Galán installed 4,000 new megawatts (MW), almost 3,000 renewable MW, and reached 35,000 MW of renewable installed capacity. As a result, Iberdrola’s emissions have been reduced by 11% in 2020, to stand at 98 grams of CO2 / kWh and confirm its commitment to reach carbon neutrality in 2030. In 2020, Iberdrola increased its project portfolio by 25 GW , up to 74.4 GW. The group already has 17.4 GW green under construction and development, of which 8.7 GW correspond to new solar installations, 4.5 GW to onshore wind, 2.6 GW to offshore wind, 1.2 GW to hydroelectric , and 400 MW to batteries.

During the year, offshore wind was confirmed as one of the group’s growth vectors: it has 1.3 GW installed and will triple it with the construction of 2.6 GW. The current portfolio of this technology totals 19 GW, of which nine GW are ready for construction and 10 planned for development in Sweden, Japan, Poland and Ireland. In 2020, offshore wind projects contributed 585 million to Ebitda after growing by 72%; contribution that will rise to 2,300 million in 2030.

By markets, the worst evolution in Spain has been offset by international growth, which now contributes two thirds of Ebitda. Electricity demand in the Iberian Peninsula decreased by 5.1% due to the crisis. Iberdrola in Spain reduced its Ebitda by 5% and its net profit by 13% in 2020. Despite this evolution, investments increased by 21%, to 2,100 million, as a reflection of the commitment to green recovery in the country.

The company also improved its main financial ratios and strengthened its balance sheet strength: operating cash flow stood at 8,191.6 million, after growing 1.6%, and debt fell 6.4%, to 35,142 million. In 2020, it issued $ 24.5 billion in green or sustainable bonds. Liquidity stood at € 17.4 billion, covering the financing needs for 24 months. Recently, it placed the largest green hybrid bond issue in history: € 2 billion at the lowest cost (1.45% and 1.825%).

The growth of the coming years will also come hand in hand with the increase of its customer base. In 2020, Iberdrola registered 43.8 million contracts, which it plans to increase to 48.5 million by the end of 2021. And it will be approximately 60 million in 2025 and about 70 million in 2030. In this context, personalized and intelligent solutions provide the 4% of net profit in 2020.

Green hydrogen

For Iberdrola, another great growth vector will be green hydrogen. It already develops several projects that will allow the decarbonization of industry and heavy transport or mobility in Spain and the United Kingdom and develop value chain. The company has also submitted 53 projects to the Next Generation EU program, which would activate investments of 2,500 million to reach an annual production of 60,000 tons / year.

These projects will make it possible to accelerate investments and economic reactivation and employment in the short term and, in the medium term, the transformation of the industrial fabric. The company leads 150 proposals, which would mobilize 21,000 million of investment in Spain in green generation projects, smart grids, storage and energy efficiency through electrification. With them, it plans to generate 45,000 jobs, mobilize 350 companies and contribute to the growth of the national GDP by 1.5%. In addition, the balance of payments would improve by around 1,000 million euros / year.

Iberdrola will continue to redouble its commitment to the ESG principles – environment, society and governance, for its acronym in English – that form the basis of its business model. Leader and pioneer in the energy transition, it is already an engine of social transformation and a benchmark in good governance and transparency.

This commitment has allowed the group to continue to act as the engine of the green economic reactivation: purchases from suppliers rose to 14,000 million euros in 2020 and contributed to maintaining 400,000 jobs in the value chain, and hiring during the year rose to 3,800 people. Likewise, the fiscal contribution in the year amounts to 7,500 million euros in the world, of which 3,400 million euros correspond to Spain. In this country, the tax contribution reaches 43% of the profit before taxes and duties.