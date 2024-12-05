It is called Fastlight, and the main objective is to increase the portfolio of users with a young profile and who want to carry out their transactions online.

The Spanish electricity market has calmed down after the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine. For this reason, companies are making moves in the commercial segment. The last to do so was Iberdrola. The company chaired by Ignacio Sánchez Galan …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only