Iberdrola completed the construction of its first photovoltaic plant in the Region and is beginning commissioning work. The facility, called FV Peñarrubia and located between Yecla and Jumilla, has a capacity of 50 megawatts (MW) that will produce clean energy to supply more than 25,000 homes a year.

The project, which involved an investment of close to 30 million euros, is made up of more than 90,000 photovoltaic modules that will generate more than 86,000 megawatt hours per year and will help prevent the emission of 15,000 tons of CO2.

The construction of the one hundred percent renewable facility “will invigorate the local and regional business fabric,” according to the company, since it has been necessary to hire up to 250 workers during peak work periods, most of them from the area. In addition, there were also national suppliers such as Gonvarri and Ingeteam (Basque Country), Omexon (Andalusia) or Tecinsa (Castilla-La Mancha). This facility is the first to be built in the operation signed by Iberdrola in January with the Norwegian sovereign fund, Norges Bank, to convert a portfolio of 1,265 MW of wind and photovoltaic power in Spain.

Iberdrola sets itself the objective of promoting renewable energies as a motor for the development of the areas in which they are implemented and has “fully integrated into its strategy the conservation of the biological biodiversity of ecosystems”, thereby demonstrating that the supply of competitive energy , clean and sustainable can “coexist effectively with the balance of the environment”. For this reason, the company is implementing a series of environmental measures in order to promote the steppe habitat and its native species, which include the construction of feedlots and shelters in the vicinity of the plant to favor the rabbit.