Iberdrola aspires to receive 8,000 million euros from European funds Next Generation in the 150 projects that it leads and in which it would mobilize another 13,000 million from private initiative. These projects are part of the expressions of interest that have been put forward with the Recovery Plan and more than 200 companies, institutions and technological partners are involved in them. The programs refer to electrification, offshore floating, mobility, green hydrogen, innovative renewables, smart grids, circular economy and energy storage.

Last December, the Spanish Government launched a call for expressions of interest to identify initiatives within the Program to Promote projects that drive competitiveness and industrial sustainability and contribute to the green and digital transition. These actions are considered as tractor projects with long-term effects, carried out in a cooperative manner, involving the links of the industrial value chain, with the backbone of the territory and the involvement of SMEs. In total, nine expressions of interest have been published; four of them closed related to energy transition, demographic challenge, strategic projects for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE) and electric mobility. The other five in process refer to local energy communities, circular economy, electricity infrastructure, smart grids and storage deployment.

The 150 projects of the company chaired by Ignacio Sánchez Galán respond to this, for whom the crisis has generated challenges that must be faced and that “will require reconstruction plans of an unprecedented magnitude that will not only facilitate a recovery as as quickly as possible, but rather they will become an opportunity to transform our economy, making it more modern and more solid, more internationalized and more competitive ”, as he commented in the extraordinary plenary session of the Spanish Chamber in September 2020.

In this sense, Iberdrola leads 12 proposals in electric mobility for more than 1,000 million. Among them, the alliance with Irizar stands out to promote the electrification of public transport fleets in cities. The consortium, in which in addition to Iberdrola and Irizar other 12 companies participate (eight of them SMEs), would develop four projects with an investment of 400 million. It proposes the manufacture of a new range of zero-emission coaches and innovative technological developments, new charging infrastructures and digitization of services for passenger transport, both urban and interurban. It also provides for the development of demonstrators in seven Spanish cities.

The development is completed with the creation of hubs of citizenship and fast recharge in interchanges in the Community of Madrid. The project pursues an electrification designed to promote public transport and intermodality and addresses the electrification of interchanges in the capital, intermodal areas, car parks located in relevant areas and the creation of hubs for citizens with load banks and storage for motorcycles, bicycles, scooters and carsharing.

Green hydrogen

Another of the samples of interest led by Iberdrola is related to the development of the green hydrogen value chain, from R & D & I to its final use. Iberdrola has presented 53 projects with more than 50 industrial companies with an aggregate budget of more than 2,400 million for the installation of up to one gigawatt (GW) of electrolyzers. For this purpose, Iberdrola has an alliance with Fertiberia, with which it will promote a comprehensive project through the projection of 800 megawatts (MW) of green hydrogen, with an investment of 1.8 billion by 2027. The innovation initiative will start with the launch of the Europe’s largest green hydrogen complex for industrial use, which will be operational in Puertollano (Ciudad Real) this year and is already underway.

These actions are parallel to the investment plan of 75,000 million euros for the period 2020-2025 that has the objective of doubling its renewable capacity and taking advantage of the opportunities of the energy revolution faced by the main economies of the world. Of the total investments, 14,300 million are destined to Spain and half (more than 7,000 million) to the development of new renewable projects, while more than 4,500 million will be directed to strengthening and continuing to digitize the electricity networks.

Additionally, Iberdrola will participate in a project led by Seat and with the presence of Telefónica for the electrification and digitization of the sustainable mobility sector. Iberdrola has an alliance with the Volkswagen group and Seat itself for the development of electric mobility in Spain, but now they are proposing a more strategic step that includes several actions, including a lithium battery factory in Spain, the deployment of more charging infrastructure, mobility solutions in cities, the digitization of the sector and the involvement of the entire value chain to make Spain the country of reference in the deployment of sustainable mobility.