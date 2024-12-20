Yesterday, the Board of Iberdrola Energía Internacional appointed Hugh Elliot as the new president of Iberdrola Energía Internacional, the holding company that brings together the assets of the company listed in France, Germany, Italy, Greece and Portugal, as well as Australia and other countries, and which will take effect from next January 1st. Elliott has developed his career in the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office – highlighting his position as ambassador to Spain between 2019 and 2024 – and also in the private sector, at Anglo American PLC, for which he was global head of government relations.

The international subsidiary of the electricity company has also incorporated María Helena Antolín Raybaud to its Board as an external director, thus maintaining her connection to the group after her time on the Boards of Directors of Iberdrola Renovables and Iberdrola SA -the group’s parent company-.

Antolín is vice president of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), member of the boards of directors of INJAT and Danosa and advisor of Foreign Trade of France, Spain section.

International market

The business area under Elliot’s domain has more than 10,000 million euros in assets and, as of September, recorded a gross result (ebitda) close to 450 million, with an increase of 48% thanks to its new wind farms in France and Germany.

Iberdrola Energía Internacional’s renewable capacity has exceeded 4,000 megawatts (MW) in the third quarter of 2024 and its production grew driven by a 114% increase in offshore wind, a technology in which it has parks in France (Saint Brieuc, of 496 MW) and Germany (Wikinger, 350 MW, Baltic Eagle, 476 MW, whose installation has just been completed, and Windanker, under construction), in addition to other projects in Australia or Japan.

In onshore wind and solar, Iberdrola Energía Internacional has 1,200 MW installed in Australia, where it also has 400 MW under construction; and about 1,500 MW operational in Italy, Portugal, Greece, Poland or Hungary.

Iberdrola is the first electricity company in Europe by capitalization and one of the three largest in the world, with more than 80,000 million euros of stock market value.