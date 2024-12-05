Iberdrola and the main group of funeral companies in Extremadura, the Alcaesar Initiatives Group, are working together to reduce the carbon footprint of different funeral homes in the region through a personalized decarbonization plan. The objective, set by the National Association of Funeral Services (PANASEF), is to progressively decarbonize the sector, with the aim of achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

Specifically, in Extremadura, the Alcaesar Initiatives Group has four funeral homes (Cáceres, Navalmoral de la Mata, Plasencia and Mérida) for which a personalized plan that seeks to reduce the carbon footprint and energy consumption.

The projected plan includes two courses of action. The first includes energy efficiency and electrification measures, aimed at reducing energy consumption. The second focuses on the production of renewable energy.

These improvements, developed jointly between the Alcaesar Initiatives Group and Iberdrola, will allow reduce energy consumption by 25% in the short term and close to 50% in the medium termwith significant savings on the annual bill. The reduction in CO2 emissions is estimated at around 50% compared to current levels.

From Iberdrola, the commercial delegate in Extremadura and Andalusia, Borja Cañas, has highlighted “the great opportunity” that is presented for improve sector integration in nearby towns thanks to solar communities, such as those installed in Extremadura, which are pioneers in the country.

For his part, from the Alcaesar Initiatives Group, its general director, Fernando Yaybek, has highlighted the sector’s commitment to decarbonization and reducing the carbon footprint, while at the same time services are improved and adapted to new demands. This includes offering users the possibility of recharging their electric vehicle at the funeral home itself and sharing the energy generated in its facilities with nearby communities, allowing them to enjoy local and 100% sustainable energy.

Within the collaboration between Iberdrola and the funeral sector (Panasef), a “carbon footprint calculator” free for all partners to help define a personalized path to decarbonization.

Extremadura pioneer funeral homes in solar communities

Regarding their own energy production, the four funeral homes in Extremadura have on their roofs more than 600 photovoltaic panelsgenerating 407 MWh of 100% sustainable energy annually.

A part of this energy It is intended for the own consumption of the funeral homeswhile the surplus goes to userswithin a radius of two kilometers, under the modality of community self-consumption of solar communities, who access 100% renewable electricity.

Specifically, the Cáceres installation, located in the San Pedro de Alcántara Mortuary, has 99 panels that generate an annual energy of 65,975 kWh. This avoids the emission of 13 tons of CO? to the atmosphere, equivalent to 528 trees. More than 70 families will benefit from energy production by joining the solar community.

The Plasencia Mortuary has 261 panels and generates 164,280 kWh annually, avoiding the emission of 33 tons of CO2, equivalent to 1,314 trees. It is planned to supply clean energy to around 180 residents.

In Mérida, the Santa Eulalia Mortuary has 151 solar panels that generate 109,088 kWh annually. Nearly 100 neighbors benefit from this installation, which will prevent the emission of 22 tons of CO2, equivalent to 873 trees.

For its part, the Inmaculada Mortuary in Navalmoral de la Mata has 115 panels that supply an annual energy of 67,946 kWh, avoiding the emission of 14 tons of CO2, equivalent to 544 trees. Up to 80 neighbors can benefit from this solar community.

An energy for the future

Thanks to these four solar communities near 400 familieswhich are within approximately two kilometers of one of the four locations, can subscribe and save on their electricity bills by locally consuming part of the renewable energy produced by this installation.

Cáceres was called the first solar city in Spainsince any citizen can join an Iberdrola Solar Community.

Users can calculate the economic and environmental savings and join the solar community through the Iberdrola Solar Communities website, by going to one of the Iberdrola service points or by calling the toll-free number 900 92 33 33.